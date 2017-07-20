Fred Olson, Biddeford

What follows is a very real example of the wide ranging effects of the Vietnam war on American life. I acknowledge, however, that it is trivial when viewed alongside the experience of the loved ones of those who died or of those whose lives were and are profoundly damaged or of those who may have been heroically ennobled.

In the late 60s and 70s the war was a constant presence. Like the air we unthinkingly breathed, the war was everywhere - whether feint and in the background via newspaper headlines, more disturbingly on TV news, or when almost overwhelmingly present, as when the possibility of being drafted became real.

I cannot recall ever meeting anyone who wanted to go to Vietnam. I know such people existed - lots of them - but to this day I can’t remember meeting one. Back in the day, the question was always, “How can I get out of going?” I was white, middle class and ok in school, so college deferment was an option I had that many others didn’t. But even when in school Vietnam was still there. You had to go full time and do well enough to stay in school (less certain back then than now). Indeed, I had to think long and hard about an opportunity to study abroad for a year. Going meant a one year commitment. If I failed or couldn’t adjust and came home, I would almost certainly be drafted. When I graduated the war showed no signs of abating (still seven years from ending), so the central question recurred: How can I get out of going? My 241 lottery number was too uncertain to be of help. Following friends to officer candidate school in non/low combat services like the Coast Guard or Air Force or to law school and the Judge Advocate General Corps was not possible. That left jail, Canada or finding a way to be in the military with a low likelihood of getting killed.

Patriotism was not a factor. Military ceremonies, TV (“Victory at Sea”) and movies (“The Great Escape”) had stirred strong feelings when I was young. But after the events of 1968, all that looked like hollow manipulation. Indeed, the major social causes of the time, the women’s movement, the civil rights movement and environmentalism, all agreed that ending the war was integral to their goals. Unlike today, at least in the Boston area, a quarter of the fans at sporting events remained seated during the National Anthem - with no complaints from the standees.

I never had to find out if I would have been able to resist the family and social opprobrium I would have experienced had I gone to jail or moved to Canada. I got lucky. My uncle knew the sergeant in charge of the Army National Guard motor pool unit in Brunswick. A coveted opening in that unit (which had almost no likelihood of going to Vietnam) came up a month or so after I graduated. I joined and I’m alive today.