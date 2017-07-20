© 2021 Maine Public
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Gerald Metz, M.D.

Maine Public
Published July 20, 2017 at 11:54 AM EDT

Former Flight Surgeon, 101st Airborne Division 

It was summer and my sergeant had scheduled a solid morning of flight physicals for pilots from the 101st Aviation Battalion. I wasn’t surprised when my friend Woody arrived early. He was so gung-ho!

“Annual physical?” I asked.

“Nope. Mustering out.”

I was shocked! “C’mon, Woody, the army’s your life and you’re about the best they’ve got. Leaving? No way!”

Read more…

He cracked a sly smile. “Well, doc, it’s like this. Turns out there’s a private airline opening up in southeast Asia called “Air America.” Laos, Cambodia, interesting work. They want me and I can’t say no. So I’m going.”

There was something about his expression that showed he knew more than he could share and he seemed so confident in his decision there was no point in further discussion. So my friend Woody mustered out of the Army. I hated to see him go and even more hated the news that drifted in on the grapevine later: Woody’s plane was shot down. His body was never recovered.

My immediate concern was for his wife: how real was his departure from the army? Would survivor’s benefits extend to her from a sham private airline? I didn’t know how to query the bureaucracy so the question festered on the back of my mind for years until I confronted the Vietnam Wall and found satisfaction by tracing his name in the hard cold stone.

Yes! Rest in peace, my friend. Uncle Sam had your back all along. I should have known.

