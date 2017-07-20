Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.
Joe Ciarrocca
I served during the Vietnam era; 1967-1970, it was a nightmare all the time and I will be brief.
While being at war almost constantly, and you can google the US wars timeline since white people invaded North America, it appears the human atrocity that is war has yet to sink into the minds of Americans. This is the problem that is not getting enough thoughtful attention. We are an unaware, non-perceptive people.
The post military experience for many, most people is not a very pleasant experience.
In 1931, P.D. Ouspensky stated humans have sunk into another period of barbarism! And this is where we have been and still are!