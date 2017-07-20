Pete Lee Sgt. USAF 432 Combat Support Group

MY VIETNAM WAR STORY

I was sent to Udorn AFB in Thailand in May of 1967 to May of 1968. I was in the Air Force as a Power Production Specialist. There were 4 of us fresh from technical school sent to the same base. The base was a main photo reconnaissance base and eventually a bombing base for North Vietnam. The base had no central power plant and 105 portable generators to supply power. In tech school we were taught operation and maintenance of units that would be found in central power plants. One day in class we were taken to a facility that had some of these units on display and told we might see them if we went to Southeast Asia.

When we arrived we found that’s all the base was using and the existing power group was leaving in 30 days and some makes of generators we had never seen before. We had to learn fast. A couple of my classmates were assigned to the team that maintained the emergency arresting cables that were strung across the runway for planes to catch in an emergency. I never understood the connection to what we learned in school but ours was not to question. There were minimal parts and we used sticks, wires and whatever would work to keep them running. There were 5 air bases in Thailand and a shuttle plane flew 2 trips a day for personnel rotation. I remember the preflight safety talk from the loadmaster was “when the engines start you will hear an alarm, if you hear it again we are going to crash. If you need to relieve yourself there is an open porthole to use after we take off.” Since our power group had the most experience with the portable units we were often called to help in some of the remote sights. We flew Air America and those pilots really could land in a small clearing. Lots of excitement sometimes.

Everything depended on our generators. Food and water for 5000 personnel, medical facility, aircraft maintenance and control, fueling, film development, computers for target evaluation, security lighting. There was no backup system, if power was lost somewhere it was on us to restore it. We were a close group who worked many hours extra to keep power up and assist someone who needed help. There were around a dozen of us there, not all from my class and others rotated in. They had no experience with our generators either, so we shared all knowledge. Since it was officially a Thai Air Force base there were several local civilians who helped us. Some were very creative at keeping power on.

I worked nights most of the time there. In the morning I would see the planes take off for missions and when I got up in the afternoon they would be returning. They always left in groups of 4. If a plane was lost the remaining planes would return shorthanded. Sometimes 3, 2 or 1 plane. If a crew was killed then there base daily paper carried the name of someone designated to handle their affairs. Some days there were a lot of names and I later wondered if I had met them at some time and about their families’ loss. Udorn was the closest base in air miles to Hanoi so if a plane was damaged they tried to make it there or to ditch in the ocean. There were rescue helicopters at the base that would leave to rescue them. We could always tell when they went out but not if they were successful.

My experience is probably typical of military people who are not in direct combat. I spent a year there trying my best to help fulfill our assigned mission. The reliability of electrical power was necessary to make the risks of the pilots who flew missions over enemy territory worthwhile. We would feel bad if a loss of power caused a pilots risky photo mission to be a loss.

Near the end of my tour there construction was finished on a central power plant that was operated by Thai civilians. As areas were connected to it our task eased but we still needed our generators for backup power.

When I returned home on leave, I had learned to sleep through jet airplanes taking off but the frogs’ in the pond kept me awake for a few nights. I like most active military tried to blend in. The sentiment then was so antiwar that we just kept a low profile to avoid conflicts with people we may not even know. We weren’t honored for our service like soldiers today are and should be, we were considered people who did bad things and the scars are still there.