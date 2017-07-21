© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Bronda Niese, Brunswick

Maine Public
Published July 21, 2017 at 4:59 PM EDT

Viet Nam

When we were first married, the evening news had one black and white news story after another showing battles being waged in Viet Nam.

A short time before the riots broke out in Newark, New Jersey and elsewhere around the country, we moved from that city to Fair Lawn with our baby girl Jennifer who was less than a month old. I put her on a rug in the dining room before the furniture was unloaded.

Read more…

Just three years later, we were invited to breakfast on a parishioner’s screened-in porch. My husband was the rector of an Episcopal church in town. I knew in the morning that our second baby would be born some time that day. It turned out to be Kirk.The breakfast was to celebrate the return stateside of Jackie, a combat helicopter pilot safely back from Viet Nam. I was thrilled for the family’s happy news and doubly excited that it happened on a big day for us.

But there was a sad side yet to come. Allen, a Specialist 5 from our church, did not get to come home to his mother and family. And I remember a bit later that we visited New Jersey’s Viet Nam war memorial, and later the one in Washington, D.C., to search for Allen’s name in the etched stone. We traced it with our fingers when we found it.

There was great joy and happiness as well as deep sadness and sorrow. And this was multiplied countless times throughout our country over the course of the Viet Nam war and all those that came before and after.

When I heard about this project, I thought I had nothing to contribute until I thought of my own little story which took place forty seven years ago today, July 21.

Tags

Courageous Conversations