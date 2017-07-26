RADIO WATCH : 0300 Military Time

Duc Thanh District, Vietnam, September 20, 1969. It’s 3:00 a.m. and nothing is moving outside. The radio is silent. The giant black rice bugs are whirling about inside, drawn by the flickering light of a kerosene lantern, as 1st Lt. Hank Schmelzer begins the second hour of his four-hour radio watch. His four other U.S. Advisory Team members try to sleep. The kerosene lantern serves its purpose of not casting enough light to draw V.C. fire to their compound…but dead rice bugs will cover the floor by morning.

Schmelzer takes advantage of the quiet to work his way through another few pages of Michener’s “The Source”, his loaded M-16 within easy reach. He can hear an occasional rat scurrying through the dark.

Schmelzer is assigned to the Phoenix Program, a joint CIA and Army effort. Its mission to “identify and eliminate the Viet Cong infrastructure”, no easy task. Schmelzer’s job is to work with South Vietnamese intelligence and operational militia to identify the Viet Cong political officials that parallel the Vietnamese officials at the county level, a parallel that also exists at the provincial and national governmental levels. After identification, the next step is to plan operations to capture or “eliminate” those identified.

The VC move mostly at night, in and out of villages and towns to elicit or coerce support from local populations. The most frequent means of engaging the VC is to stage attacks against their suspected locations or movements in the jungle or to mount night ambushes against the VC as they move into populated areas. From time to time Lt. Schmelzer goes on these operations.

Tonight seems pretty routine. The two 105MM howitzers manned by Vietnamese militia fifty feet from the advisors hut have fired a few rounds at suspected enemy positions. There has been a little small arms fire in the distance, an occasional pop-pop. It’s hot, humid and uncomfortable as the end of the rainy season approaches. By early October the rains will subside and usher in three months of cool clear weather with day time highs of seventy-five degrees.

Two weeks ago Lt. Schmelzer had a chance to see one of his former law school friends, Wayland Pettigrew, at an intelligence training session in Vung Tau, an old French resort town now used by the U.S. as an in country training center and airbase. Pettigrew is also a first lieutenant on an advisory team responsible for an area immediately contiguous to Schmelzer’s, but travel between the two areas is impossible due to enemy activity. The rubber plantations and scrub jungle between the two areas are favorite launch pads for VC attacks. Interestingly, the rubber plantations are still being managed by French nationals and are really quite beautiful with tall green rubber trees and the shade offered by their canopies.

At 0410 the quiet is broken when Schmelzer hears an ambush erupt a mile northeast of the compound. M-16, AK-47 and M-60 machine gun fire is easy to identify in the sudden outburst. The contact lasts three to four minutes, fades away to a pop-pop, pop-pop, and then all is eerily silent again. Initially it’s impossible to say who ambushed whom. The VC set their ambushes too. Schmelzer radios in the action to the allied headquarters for the area, an Australian Task Force in Nui Dat. The results of the contact will not be known until mid morning, the casualties will be assessed, for both sides. Any captives or captured documents will be forwarded to Schmelzer’s Vietnamese counterparts for interrogation and analysis.

Schmelzer came to Vietnam in April 1969, just out of law school and with five months experience in the Army. He recalls that by July he realized there was no way the U.S. could win the war against the Vietnamese communists. The South Vietnamese totally lacked the motivation or determination of the VC and Army of North Vietnam. Schmelzer had seen this first-hand through numerous interrogations and through observations of the aggressiveness and effectiveness of the military operations of the VC and North Vietnamese compared to the South.

The communists believed in Ho Chi Minh, and they were determined to win. Lt. Schmelzer would do his job for the rest of his twelve month tour, but nothing beyond the call of duty. This was not a war to die for.....if he could avoid it. That’s why the military prefers to have seventeen and eighteen year olds in war. They have not yet had the time or education to think things through yet; they don’t ask so many questions.

Dawn is breaking and Schmelzer turns on his AM radio at a low volume to listen to Radio Vietnam, the U.S. armed services entertainment radio station for troops to tune in to when they can. He hears the familiar “Good Morning, Vietnam!”, the announcer’s intentionally upbeat wakeup call to lift the morale of troops across the country to get them to hang in there for another day. Schmelzer wakes up his fellow team members and Lt. Doerr, the Australian liaison officer attached to their team. Soon Ba Day, the wife of a Vietnamese soldier, will arrive to prepare breakfast and do the morning cleaning of the hut and the team’s clothes. Ba Day is a good worker and a positive influence on the team, always in good cheer and with a welcome smile.

Lt. Schmelzer knows he’s scheduled for promotion to captain in three weeks, but that does not really matter. What does? He has 186 days left “in country”.

That does matter…and he is counting.