Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Margaret Norskey, York Beach

Maine Public
Published July 28, 2017 at 11:12 AM EDT

September 1969: I had only seen daily tv news about the war. The graphic photos and videos frightened me.  I had no bothers, uncles, nobody I knew who went to Vietnam. I was 13, a freshman at Gardner High, in Gardner Mass. sitting bored, and surrounded by upper class men at my first weekly “assembly.” The speaker was some guy from the army, in a uniform, and he talked about Vietnam. Then he asked “the” question: “Has any one here had a brother, father, uncle die in Vietnam?”

So many hands went up in the auditorium, and I looked around at each person’s face who had raised a hand.  I felt sick. That’s when Vietnam became real to me. For that year, every time I saw one of those classmates who had raised their hand, I felt such sadness and fear.

This is not an important story, just one that forever changed my life. It remains a day I will never forget, and most possibly the day my innocence became lost, forever.

