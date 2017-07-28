Margaret Norskey, York Beach

September 1969: I had only seen daily tv news about the war. The graphic photos and videos frightened me. I had no bothers, uncles, nobody I knew who went to Vietnam. I was 13, a freshman at Gardner High, in Gardner Mass. sitting bored, and surrounded by upper class men at my first weekly “assembly.” The speaker was some guy from the army, in a uniform, and he talked about Vietnam. Then he asked “the” question: “Has any one here had a brother, father, uncle die in Vietnam?”

So many hands went up in the auditorium, and I looked around at each person’s face who had raised a hand. I felt sick. That’s when Vietnam became real to me. For that year, every time I saw one of those classmates who had raised their hand, I felt such sadness and fear.

This is not an important story, just one that forever changed my life. It remains a day I will never forget, and most possibly the day my innocence became lost, forever.