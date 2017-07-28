Peter O’brien

My grandfather knew troopships. He served in France during the First World War. My father knew troopships. Following the Second World War he circled the globe returning troops to their homes and relocating displaced persons, to their new homes. I arrived in Vietnam aboard a chartered DC - 8. I wish I had known troopships.

Read more…

The Nelson M. Walker brought the lead elements of the 25th Infantry Division to Vietnam landing them at Vung Tau. It was January 18, 1966. As a member of the 25th in 1970 I was a part of the offensive into Cambodia that was that division’s final mission in Vietnam before standing down in December.

While the 25th’s colors were returned to Hawaii I was reassigned in country to finish out my tour. When I left Bien Hoa on another stretch 8. I was at Travis Air Force Base the next day and San Francisco International Airport that evening. I thought I was Home.

I was unprepared for what awaited me. I had been out of the country for three years. Two in Germany and one in Vietnam. The country had moved on. I would spend the better part of the next 40 years trying to catch up.

Three years ago I joined a book group. It was a joint venture between the Portland VetCenter and the Maine Humanities Council. The group was lead by Cliff Trott, Team Leader Portland VetCenter and Dr. Jeannine Diddle Uzzi a professor of Greek Studies at USM. We read Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ over 13 weeks. We learned of and discussed Odysseus’ return from the Trojan Wars. Through challenges and diversions Odysseus journey home lasted 10 years. Temptation in the land of the Lotus Eaters or by the beauty of Circe’s and her Cave conspire to divert Odysseus from his desire to return home. The group’s 13-week journey allowed me the space and the time to chew on my own journey with a little help from my friends.

The success of this program, I believe, is based in the shared experience. The opportunity to bear the burden my brother or sister in arms carry frees me to share my own experience.

I might have fared better had I been moved with a unit, with people I knew, people who knew me. People who you knew were behind you. I might have benefited from the space that a troopship allows. The space to share the experience.

There is no time like the present.