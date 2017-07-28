R.W. Giordano

In 1967, I was a 14-year-old high school kid in New York City. I was a photographer for my high school newspaper, “The Stag”, and, as almost everyone else at the time, had serious questions about the wisdom of the war in Vietnam. I went to the Whitehall anti draft demonstration lower Manhattan to cover it for my high school newspaper.

To see some details of that demonstration, see the Whitehall induction center on December 6, 1967. I was kid, with hair that barely touched the tops of my ears (after all, I was student at a Catholic High School—St Agnes High School for Boys on East 44th Street), and I didn’t look anything like a hippie at all. OK, maybe I work bellbottoms.

During the demonstration, I took photos of the demonstrators, as well as the anti-demonstrators. The anti-demonstrators were the so-called “hard hats” who mainly were working at the time on constructing the World trade Center. I remember taking photos of Benjamin Spock, the pediatrician my mother revered. As many know, he was very much against the useless deaths of children he had indirectly raised.

A group of “hard hats” approached, and I thought it would be a good idea to photograph them. One of them was giving me the finger, which I took as a pose. It wasn’t.

He and his friends attacked me, punching square in the face and calling a “Commie motherfucker.” I was a14 year old kid, and all I thought about was protecting the camera that my dad gave me as a present. He was a toolmaker, and buying me that camera was, as I realize now, something of a financial sacrifice. That camera represented two weeks’ after tax salary.

I was punched and kicked by this guy and his friends. A cop on a horse came by and grabbed me by the collar and dragged me away. As he did so, he hit me a few times with his nightstick. I remember just trying to avoid the hoofs of his horse.

When I looked up, I saw a camera from one of the local news outlets, ABC (Channel 7 sin New York), trained on me.

That evening, I went home with a black eye and a swollen face. My mother was horrified, and I told her the story. But the story gets even better. I watched the local news to see if I was in fact on tv.

I was. The local news reported that the anti war demonstrator attacked the hard hats who, in turn, defended themselves. And there I was, on tv, throwing a punch at some guy. You should have seen the look on my mother’s face.

But I wasn’t throwing a punch. I was hit so hard by this guy that my eyes flew out. The film was edited so that it didn’t show that I was punched, but instead showing my arms flying out and missing my attacker. Every attacked me in response. That’s right, construction workers attacking a 14 years old kid.

I changed from that day forward. I went to a Catholic high school, St Agnes, and to me this was a sort of baptism or, more accurately, an epiphany. Any group of people who can punch out a 14 year old kid because of their beliefs—they are cowards and frauds. They don’t believe in anything except violence. From that day forward I learned that in any conflict, you root for the underdog. Root for the underdog. Root for and help those who have no power, who have no friends. I would never, ever, associate with any individual or any group or any idea that would result in a grown man attacking a 14 year old kid.

And years later those so-called hardhats were called heroes because they knew how the World Trade Center was built, and they helped to dig it out. No, they aren’t heroes. They have no respect from me, and as far as I’m concerned they can go to hell. That’s how I feel 50 years later.

This isn’t the end of the story.

A couple of years later I was on the subway, and a guy says next to me. I had on an army surplus jacket that had, on an arm, the insignia of the First Calvary Division. This guy thought I was a young veteran. I was a kid—he was the veteran.

And he was drug addict. I discovered that we came from the same part of town and we were both children of factory workers, and we were both Italian Americans.

He told me how he became a drug addict.

His “detail” was out on patrol and they were ambushed during the Tet offensive, and most of the people in his group were killed or wounded. He said he collected what I remember as their “six clips” and decided just to fight it out until he was dead. I still remember what he said, “I collected the clips from the dead, put them in a row, and used them one-by-one. When I was out of them, I was dead.”

He somehow survived, but he was, he said, severely wounded. Consequently, he was put on morphine and eventually became dependent on it. And because he became dependent, he was discharged. And he then was left with no choice but to fend for himself in civilian life. Vietnam vets were either vilified or ignored. Keep in mind that this was only 23 years after the GI Bill. Or to put it another way, the how long ago is 1994? These guys were abandoned.

And so I came to understand, as a kid mind you, that the guys who fought in Vietnam were not, as many on the left said, murderers. They were me who had the bad luck to be born a few years earlier than 1953. Yes, those guys did their best, and they really are heroes—doing their best for a country and government that was so wrong, and that abandoned them.