Thomas Watson - Commander, USNR-Retired

A Random Shot in the Air Brought the War Home to Me

The Vietnam War meant different things to those who watched television in the sixties and seventies – For many, and much of the viewing public, the war was seen as one muddy jungle or rice paddy after another – with edits showing the wounded being carried by their buddies and loaded on helicopters. For many of us looking to a career in the military, a tour in Vietnam was a necessary step for advancement.

We used to say, “it’s a lousy war, but it’s the only one we’ve got.”

And there was another side of the war being played out from ships and aircraft carriers in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the shore of Vietnam. Unlike video footage of conflicts we see regularly today, the nightly news never showed Americans the effects of our aerial bombing in the Vietnam War.

For many of us in naval aviation, flying off an aircraft carrier and into hostile airspace was a daily, or nightly, routine. My squadron flew the A6-A Intruder, an all-weather two-seat attack bomber. My first tour flying over Viet Nam was spent primarily in daylight bombing missions and ground support. We mostly bombed river fords and bridges along the Ho Chi Minh Trail, a primitive highway that ran from North Vietnam, across the Demilitarized Zone, and through the dense jungle to supply North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces fighting in the South.

We bombed a lot of river fords and bridges along the Trail. We attacked convoys of trucks moving through the jungle, many with their drivers chained to the steering wheels. We thought we were slowing, if not stopping at times, the relentless flow of arms and ammunition from the north. We were, at the time, proud of our work.

When we returned for a second tour several months later, we found that we had been wrong. The enemy forces in the south were very well supplied despite our months of bombing the Trail. They were willing to fill the sky with anti-aircraft fire every time one of our aircraft appeared; where earlier they had been frugal with their ammunition and more wary of giving away their positions.

And while we were home between tours, the rules of engagement changed as well. President Nixon decided to resume bombing North Vietnam. That allowed us to fly the missions the A6 was designed for, and that we had trained for: single-aircraft low-level missions flown at night and in bad weather.

Our targets in the North were protected by the densest and most sophisticated air defense system in the world at that time. State of the art Russian and Chinese anti-aircraft weapons and ground to air missiles were clustered around key targets such as seaports, ammunition depots and petroleum storage areas. And being a populous and crowded country, many of the targets were deep within heavily populated areas.

Although we seldom talked about it, our aircrews knew at the time that our bombs were destroying nearby homes as well as military targets, and untold numbers of civilians invisible to us were being killed, including women and children. And rather than having a population at home supporting our efforts, we read of riots and protests against the war, and by extension, against us. Shortly after the bombing of the North resumed, one of my close friends received a Dear John from his fiancé, who ended their engagement because she considered us all “baby killers.”

One night, the real war came home to us. During a low-level flight returning from bombing fuel storage areas on the Red River near Hanoi, a random Vietnamese among those invisible hordes of people below simply fired a blind rifle shot into the air at the jet noise in the night sky. The small caliber round pierced the windscreen in front of the bombardier-navigator and slammed into his flight helmet, killing him instantly. In the dark, his pilot did not know the extent of the injury, but the crewman’s blood quickly coated the cockpit interior, obscuring the instruments and clouding the windscreen. When they finally reached the ship, the pilot had to open the cockpit canopy and peer outside in order to line up for landing. His bombardier-navigator, my friend, was taken from the plane and pronounced dead.

While that tour eventually cost us another aircraft lost at night over the North with both crew missing in action, and another lost life during a landing accident, this was the only time one of our own came back to the ship killed by ground fire. Of the hundreds of missions flown and thousands of people killed in the North during the bombing campaign of the early 1970’s this one night brought the war directly to us. Aboard ship and between missions we ate well, wore clean uniforms and flight suits, and found time to sleep in clean bunks, unlike our foot-soldier colleagues in the jungles in-country. And while never portrayed on television, the fact is the air war resulted in thousands of North Vietnamese military and civilians being killed by bombs dropped in the dead of night by aircraft invisible to the naked eye. In this one instance, a random shot fired blindly into the night sky killed a friend and shipmate and brought the side of war we all had tried to ignore right to us – in spades.

In the years since, I have thought often about the invisible population that I and my shipmates bombed; the hundreds, possibly thousands, that we killed in their homes and work places. Other than Dear John letters and being spit upon while in uniform at home, we have never been called to account for those deaths. And unlike news videos today, Americans seldom saw images of the destruction reaped upon North Vietnam by American naval and air force aircraft. Whether in the jungle or aboard ship, whatever the Vietnam War was about politically, it affected those of us who fought there deeply as human beings, and continues to do so now, more than four decades later.