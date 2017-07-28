Today’s poem is "Will We Survive?" by Peter Harris. Peter is the author of two books of poetry, Blue Hallelujahs and Freeing the Hook. For many years he taught American literature and creative writing at Colby College.

He writes, “In my Zen training, I was required to write a poem in response to every verse of the Diamond Sutra. The original title of the poem was “Will Buddhism Survive?” Tony Hoagland said, ‘lose the Buddhism’ and he was right.”

Will We Survive?

by Peter Harris

Maybe if we all become that second baseman

who sprinted right, dove, snagged the grounder,

thudded to a stop, too late to get up and change

hands, too late to do anything but what he could

not do, had never tried, could not have done if he had tried:

shovel the gloved ball backhanded over his back,

without looking, to the shortstop. No,

not to the shortstop, but to where the shortstop

would be when he flew across the bag,

barehanded the ball, toed the bag, swiveled,

elevated above the spikes-up, take-out slide,

high enough to make the throw

to first for the double play. Game over.

The not-doable, done. No sound at all inside

the redundant thunder of applause.

Poem copyright © 2013 Peter Harris.

Reprinted from Freeing the Hook, Deerbrook Editions,

by permission of Peter Harris.