Bruce St. Thomas, Peaks Island

My Vietnam experience

At age 22, I had just graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with an undergraduate degree in the Fine Arts. I was planning to teach art in Massachusetts and had been accepted for an MFA at Pratt Institute of Art in Brooklyn, New York. My plan was to teach for one year and enter graduate school the following year. I had demonstrated against the Vietnam War in college and didn’t believe that we should be engaged in the conflict.

Read more…

However, the draft had been instituted and my number was in the single digits! I was not prepared since my brother had been rejected with eczema and after all, I had asthma and significant allergies. Suddenly, I was faced with being drafted but could not qualify for any other service branch due to my medical history. My father was a World War II vet in the Army infantry. It was clear I was going into the Army. If I was drafted, my only choice would be combat, so I chose to add a year to my commitment so that I could select my MOS (military occupational specialty). I wanted to be in a support position and decided to follow my interests in Psychology which had been my minor in college.

Little did I know that my decision to pursue my interests in psychology would engage my abilities and skills at the highest level possible as the experience with the US Army would take me into a direct encounter with the aftermath of physical and psychological trauma due to warfare. My training first at Brooke General Hospital at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas and later at Second General Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany brought me face to face with lessons that are embedded in my memory and have been the foundation for my career as a psychologist specializing in trauma and complicated grief. I will never forget working at Brooke General Hospital where we were trained to prepare for the medi-vac arrival of quad amputees and significant burn patients. We knew that we had to contact the family of origin and find out who had a significant relationship with this person. Whether Father, Mother, Brother, Sister or significant partner or spouse, they needed to be prepared to fight for the person’s survival! Once they arrived we had 24 hours before the reality of the serious losses would overtake their bodies and an endogenous depression would set in. The cognitive stress due to their physical injuries would kill them unless someone could share enough love and support to withstand the stress and overwhelm. I was quickly and urgently drawn into the human drama that directs our lives.

Without loving support the patient would withdraw and most likely die. My emotional plea to family members grew increasingly sincere and personal as I was so aware of the critical need for human love and compassion. At Second General Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany I became a member of a Psychiatric consultation team. We were called into critical cases both within the Medical Center and within the adjoining community. I can still recall one situation where a mother and two children were living in the German community while the husband was on active duty in Vietnam. Our alert came from the landlord who was upset because the storm shutters were drawn and the family had not been out of the apartment for days. Whenever he knocked at the door or tried to communicate, there was no response. The team accompanied the landlord to the door where we were unsuccessful in gaining any communication. Finally he unlocked the door and we entered a darkened apartment with a despondent mother who had locked both children in their bedrooms. The children had smeared feces on the wall and the situation was out of control. The mother who was clearly psychotic had regressed since her husband’s deployment and she was without family or social support. Our task to stabilize this family resulted in phone calls to stateside relatives and hospitalization for the mother. Relatives flew in to care for the children and to provide support to the mother. No matter what case I was involved in, social and psychological support depended on moving people out of isolation. Little did I know that Mass trauma was going to be a central theme in my professional life. There was no amount of reasoning nor information that could have the impact of loving acceptance. Empathic abilities of humankind were by far the most powerful healing salve for human pain and suffering. And no matter how much I could prepare or anticipate, there was little assistance other than being very present and open to wherever people needed to go and supporting family members and other significant partners to be emotionally present to the suffering and needs of their loved one. The miracle of their physical and psychological recovery was observable. Burn patients experienced significantly higher pain thresholds when they were accompanied by a loving supportive family member or a loving relationship.

My three years in the U S Army were the turning point of my life. I ultimately shifted gears in my educational studies and pursued a career in Psychology with a primary focus on Trauma, Complicated grief and the psychological path to recovery. I ended up doing extensive research and writing that has culminated in publications, community programs and a deep appreciation of the role of community peer support in healing. I helped to establish an intercultural program for families and children that is in its 20th year of operation at The Center For Grieving Children in Portland, Maine. I also worked with The Center for Grieving Children as a consultant to America’s Camp, a 10 year camp that was established to support the children whose relatives and parents were killed in 9/11. Collective Trauma and Collective healing are central themes in a second book that should be published in 2018. I am so aware that collective and mass trauma results in a struggle with the virtual meaning of one’s life. The experiences at Brooke General hospital and Second General Hospital jump started my journey in understanding the human story of healing and recovery. The resilience in human beings is a social interdependent concept that is both natural and necessary for healing and wellbeing. During the Vietnam War, Post-traumatic stress disorder and Collective trauma were not even understood. Yet the critical role of human love, compassion and interdependence were instrumental in the healing process. I am forever grateful for the opportunity and advancement that my life experienced by fully engaging in a process that I was at first reluctant to encounter!