Lawrence Butler, Ambassador (ret.), Thomaston

I had just finished my freshman year of college and was at home in Waterville with my mother and two sisters. Both my parents had deep roots in Maine, and Waterville in particular where my father’s mother had grown up and still lived. So, when my West Point-educated, career Army officer father was assigned to do a second tour in Vietnam in 1971, he expected that he would retire afterwards and settle in Waterville and probably teach high school.

We were finishing a wonderful 3 1/2 year tour in Brazil, so a return to familiar and welcoming Maine was plus given that I was also attending college in Brunswick. I was on an ROTC scholarship at college, which meant that I was often in uniform, walking across campus, dealing with the still strong anti-war movement, and defending the purpose of our continued involvement in that war in a far-away land. I said goodbye to Dad in August at a cottage we rented on Westport Island, near Wiscasset, and promised to write frequently. A pledge not honored, despite a deluge of near daily letters from him, sitting in the jungle, to each of his children and wife.

The day was June 22, 1972 mid-afternoon. I looked out the window when I heard car doors slam and saw my ROTC commander from college, plus several other persons in uniform approach the house. My initial thoughts were, “what had I done?” Then the knock on the door and the numbing news that dad was reported missing in Vietnam. We were devastated and perplexed. Missing? How, where, when? A day later, word arrived that Lt Colonel Butler’s remains had been recovered and identified, and he was now officially “KIA” (killed in action) in an artillery barrage near An Loc. The sorrow and pain that descended on our now-smaller family was intense - so much so, that I have no recollection of much that transpired in the days that came other than I had a job as a summer camp on Long Lake and needed to get there.

In early July, I had permission to leave to attend Dad’s funeral at West Point, with my family. I do not recall how I got from the lake to the military academy, other than a memory of a distant cousin picking me up. Did we drive, did I fly? No memory. Just of the extended family gathering at West Point’s hotel and then graveside at the small cemetery on the Academy’s grounds. On the first anniversary of his death, the Army dedicated the Army Reserve Center in Saco to his memory, with my family in attendance; I was in Army uniform as I was still a cadet - but only for another year.

Every time I return to Maine in May and drive by Saco, I feel both an irresistible pull to exit the Maine Turnpike to visit and a profound sense of lingering loss, even after 45 years. My father was killed a few months shy of his 45th birthday, and would be turning 90 in September if he had come home and become the teacher he wanted to be. I still cannot comprehend how it is possible that he has been gone for as long as he was on this earth.

Post-script: my mother remarried a year later to a wonderful WWII veteran from Hampden and had a good life until her passing. Each of his three children coped with his loss as best they could, marrying, having children, and keeping his memory as alive as possible. I joined the U.S. Foreign Service and spent 40 years serving our country abroad and in Washington. Late in my career, I was more involved in international crisis prevention and management, and post-conflict efforts to restore peace and rebuild societies. That is my small way to honor my father.