Bruce Martin, York
In the early fall of 1966 I preceded my unit, Marine All Weather Fighter Squadron 232, to Da Nanag, South Vietnam, to fly some combat missions with another Marine fighter squadron that we were due to replace. At the time it was desired that flight leaders have some prior combat experience when a new unit began operations in country.
First impressions exiting the KC-130 that took me to DaNang
A number of North Vietnamese or Viet Cong prisoners on their knees, arms
bound behind their backs arranged like a receiving line to our left as
we set foot on the soil of Vietnam. Heat so intense that it seemed
like a separate, hostile element one would have to struggle against to
survive. Red laterite dust, soon to turn to mud as the winter monsoon
that was due in days
asserted itself, that permeated everything including the airplanes we
would fly. An industrial wasteland, stripped of vegetation and thick
with equipment and
construction material; logos proclaiming the dominant role of KBR and
Bechtel in the creation of this slapped together military city that
would have made a
pioneer of the previous century feel he was on familiar ground.
Wooden pallets with louvered sides and canvas roofs
that would be our homes. Dirt streets and roadways. Scores of Marines
of all ranks and
occupations, none of whom were familiar to me. Aircraft constantly arriving
and departing; aircraft of all descriptions and several nationalities,
fighters, bombers,
utility aircraft, transports, tankers, commercial airliners,
helicopters, oddly marked or totally
unmarked aircraft flown by God knows whom doing spooky stuff for the
CIA perhaps. The din was perpetual and in the background there were
guns being fired in anger. Something I had never heard before but
would live with for the better part of the year to come. Flares
lighted the night sky and occasionally the base would get hit with
harassing rockets and mortars fired by small groups of VC or NVA who
pretty much owned the countryside outside the airbase.
The full squadron arrived later in October. We were flying the F8E
“Crusader, a graceful, elegant single seat,
single engine, carrier/land based aircraft capable of speeds well in
excess of 1000 MPH and designed to combat other aircraft. To me the F8
was a joy to fly and a fine, capable fighter. I suppose it’s ironic to
apply such terms as graceful and elegant to a piece of machinery
designed for death and destruction but irony is ever present in war
related matters and I loved the airplane although, even at the onset,
I did not love the war. (I had read Bernard Fall’s comparisons to the
U.S. with earlier French strategies in Vietnam. It appeared that we
were making the same mistakes but on a grander scale).
Flying in situations where death was commonplace produced attitudes
and behavior that one didn’t encounter often in civilian life. I
don’t think many of us lived in fear but there was an awareness that
what we were doing could be lethal. To offset that most of us drank a
lot, played lots of poker and got away from the war, if only briefly.
whenever we were able.
In any event air to air combat was what we initially trained for but in
practice we flew far more support missions for Marines and other
allied ground forces and escorted helicopters and slower aircraft on
their work in the northern part of South Vietnam, (I Corps). We also
flew air to ground strike missions against targets, real and imagined,
in Laos and the
southern portion of North Vietnam, designated Route Package One.
MIGS, our natural adversary, were scarce to non existent where we were
operating. In almost a year I had a handful of fighter escort missions
where I flew cover for some electronic counter measure planes that
went up the coast as far as Hanoi and Haiphong but never saw a MIG
even on radar.
To accomplish our new missions our F8’s, designed to carry Sidewinder
air to air missiles and armed with four 20 mm cannons, had been
reconfigured to carry up to 4,000 pounds of bombs as well as napalm,
and air to ground rockets. The 20 mm cannons remained as they were,
very effective in strafing ground targets. We didn’t have a sighting
system designed for bombing so we had to adapt our air to air gun
sights and apply the “TLAR” (That Looks About Right) method. With
practice it worked and as a unit we were pretty good at hitting what we aimed at
but that depended on retaining experienced pilots
and that became a real problem almost as soon as we arrived in
Vietnam. Many pilots who had trained together for two or more years were
sent to new assignments, often as forward air controllers with Marine
infantry units to be replaced with other pilots who lacked the
experience and skill we had so carefully developed.
To further complicate matters, to get to Vietnam we had flown our F8’s
from Hawaii with stops for additional training in bombing and rocket
firing in Japan and the Philippines. We had an experienced group of
pilots and all the spare parts and maintenance equipment and personnel
one could ask for going to war. All that changed when we were ordered
to leave our new equipment in Japan and pick up worn out stuff from
the squadron we were replacing in Da Nang.
We departed Hawaii on Labor Day, 1966. We departed DaNang on Labor
Day 1967. In that year we lost 3 pilots killed in action, had a
number of aircraft shot down and more damaged by the very capable
gunners who represented the Viet Cong and The North Vietnamese Army.
We saw a very beautiful country gradually become a place of desolation
with burned out villages, defoliated jungles and bomb scarred
landscape. We had almost no contact with the Vietnamese people other than
brief, impersonal interaction with local men and women who were
hired to perform housekeeping, maintenance chores and prepare and serve
meals.
Our life was comparatively comfortable especially when
contrasted with the infantry units who might be operating only yards
outside the perimeter of the airfield but living in the dirt and
exposed to all the engines of destruction that their adversaries could
array against them. We showered daily. They could go for weeks
without even a change of clothes. We slept in our own beds, such as
they were, had
refrigerators full of cold beer and fresh water and music from the
ubiquitous stereos everyone bought at the PX. They had none of these
comfort items. They baked or were drenched during the day and slept
wet and chilled at
night. They went places where every step held potential for ambush
or a bobby trap. Their medical corpsmen performed genuinely heroic
acts as a matter of routine. Other than the helicopter crews who were
the bravest people I ever met, we aviators seldom if ever did anything
that could honestly be described as heroic. (My definition of heroism
involves performing an act when you are reasonably certain you won’t
survive but feel compelled to do it anyway. It can be more complicated than
that but that’s the essence). It did happen to us sometimes but not often.
Here I speak about my immediate group. The Navy
and Marine pilots flying off the aircraft carriers operating up North
from Yankee Station and the Air Force pilots and air crews based in
Thailand, flew into the massive defenses of the
Hanoi/Haiphong area and other hot spots and fought an entirely different
and vastly more dangerous war.
I survived, more or less intact. I have many memories and images that
seem as real and immediate to me now as they did when they took place.
I would not wish to ever do anything like that again but neither would
I forgo the experiences that I had. It’s not a matter of pride and
there is little sense of accomplishment but it was so exciting and
intense and so removed from everything else I have done in my life and
there was so much to be learned from that time that I feel, in some
perverse way, that it cannot and should not be forgotten.