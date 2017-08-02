Bruce Martin, York

In the early fall of 1966 I preceded my unit, Marine All Weather Fighter Squadron 232, to Da Nanag, South Vietnam, to fly some combat missions with another Marine fighter squadron that we were due to replace. At the time it was desired that flight leaders have some prior combat experience when a new unit began operations in country.

First impressions exiting the KC-130 that took me to DaNang

Read more…

A number of North Vietnamese or Viet Cong prisoners on their knees, arms

bound behind their backs arranged like a receiving line to our left as

we set foot on the soil of Vietnam. Heat so intense that it seemed

like a separate, hostile element one would have to struggle against to

survive. Red laterite dust, soon to turn to mud as the winter monsoon

that was due in days

asserted itself, that permeated everything including the airplanes we

would fly. An industrial wasteland, stripped of vegetation and thick

with equipment and

construction material; logos proclaiming the dominant role of KBR and

Bechtel in the creation of this slapped together military city that

would have made a

pioneer of the previous century feel he was on familiar ground.

Wooden pallets with louvered sides and canvas roofs

that would be our homes. Dirt streets and roadways. Scores of Marines

of all ranks and

occupations, none of whom were familiar to me. Aircraft constantly arriving

and departing; aircraft of all descriptions and several nationalities,

fighters, bombers,

utility aircraft, transports, tankers, commercial airliners,

helicopters, oddly marked or totally

unmarked aircraft flown by God knows whom doing spooky stuff for the

CIA perhaps. The din was perpetual and in the background there were

guns being fired in anger. Something I had never heard before but

would live with for the better part of the year to come. Flares

lighted the night sky and occasionally the base would get hit with

harassing rockets and mortars fired by small groups of VC or NVA who

pretty much owned the countryside outside the airbase.

The full squadron arrived later in October. We were flying the F8E

“Crusader, a graceful, elegant single seat,

single engine, carrier/land based aircraft capable of speeds well in

excess of 1000 MPH and designed to combat other aircraft. To me the F8

was a joy to fly and a fine, capable fighter. I suppose it’s ironic to

apply such terms as graceful and elegant to a piece of machinery

designed for death and destruction but irony is ever present in war

related matters and I loved the airplane although, even at the onset,

I did not love the war. (I had read Bernard Fall’s comparisons to the

U.S. with earlier French strategies in Vietnam. It appeared that we

were making the same mistakes but on a grander scale).

Flying in situations where death was commonplace produced attitudes

and behavior that one didn’t encounter often in civilian life. I

don’t think many of us lived in fear but there was an awareness that

what we were doing could be lethal. To offset that most of us drank a

lot, played lots of poker and got away from the war, if only briefly.

whenever we were able.

In any event air to air combat was what we initially trained for but in

practice we flew far more support missions for Marines and other

allied ground forces and escorted helicopters and slower aircraft on

their work in the northern part of South Vietnam, (I Corps). We also

flew air to ground strike missions against targets, real and imagined,

in Laos and the

southern portion of North Vietnam, designated Route Package One.

MIGS, our natural adversary, were scarce to non existent where we were

operating. In almost a year I had a handful of fighter escort missions

where I flew cover for some electronic counter measure planes that

went up the coast as far as Hanoi and Haiphong but never saw a MIG

even on radar.

To accomplish our new missions our F8’s, designed to carry Sidewinder

air to air missiles and armed with four 20 mm cannons, had been

reconfigured to carry up to 4,000 pounds of bombs as well as napalm,

and air to ground rockets. The 20 mm cannons remained as they were,

very effective in strafing ground targets. We didn’t have a sighting

system designed for bombing so we had to adapt our air to air gun

sights and apply the “TLAR” (That Looks About Right) method. With

practice it worked and as a unit we were pretty good at hitting what we aimed at

but that depended on retaining experienced pilots

and that became a real problem almost as soon as we arrived in

Vietnam. Many pilots who had trained together for two or more years were

sent to new assignments, often as forward air controllers with Marine

infantry units to be replaced with other pilots who lacked the

experience and skill we had so carefully developed.

To further complicate matters, to get to Vietnam we had flown our F8’s

from Hawaii with stops for additional training in bombing and rocket

firing in Japan and the Philippines. We had an experienced group of

pilots and all the spare parts and maintenance equipment and personnel

one could ask for going to war. All that changed when we were ordered

to leave our new equipment in Japan and pick up worn out stuff from

the squadron we were replacing in Da Nang.

We departed Hawaii on Labor Day, 1966. We departed DaNang on Labor

Day 1967. In that year we lost 3 pilots killed in action, had a

number of aircraft shot down and more damaged by the very capable

gunners who represented the Viet Cong and The North Vietnamese Army.

We saw a very beautiful country gradually become a place of desolation

with burned out villages, defoliated jungles and bomb scarred

landscape. We had almost no contact with the Vietnamese people other than

brief, impersonal interaction with local men and women who were

hired to perform housekeeping, maintenance chores and prepare and serve

meals.

Our life was comparatively comfortable especially when

contrasted with the infantry units who might be operating only yards

outside the perimeter of the airfield but living in the dirt and

exposed to all the engines of destruction that their adversaries could

array against them. We showered daily. They could go for weeks

without even a change of clothes. We slept in our own beds, such as

they were, had

refrigerators full of cold beer and fresh water and music from the

ubiquitous stereos everyone bought at the PX. They had none of these

comfort items. They baked or were drenched during the day and slept

wet and chilled at

night. They went places where every step held potential for ambush

or a bobby trap. Their medical corpsmen performed genuinely heroic

acts as a matter of routine. Other than the helicopter crews who were

the bravest people I ever met, we aviators seldom if ever did anything

that could honestly be described as heroic. (My definition of heroism

involves performing an act when you are reasonably certain you won’t

survive but feel compelled to do it anyway. It can be more complicated than

that but that’s the essence). It did happen to us sometimes but not often.

Here I speak about my immediate group. The Navy

and Marine pilots flying off the aircraft carriers operating up North

from Yankee Station and the Air Force pilots and air crews based in

Thailand, flew into the massive defenses of the

Hanoi/Haiphong area and other hot spots and fought an entirely different

and vastly more dangerous war.

I survived, more or less intact. I have many memories and images that

seem as real and immediate to me now as they did when they took place.

I would not wish to ever do anything like that again but neither would

I forgo the experiences that I had. It’s not a matter of pride and

there is little sense of accomplishment but it was so exciting and

intense and so removed from everything else I have done in my life and

there was so much to be learned from that time that I feel, in some

perverse way, that it cannot and should not be forgotten.