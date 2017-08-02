Gordon McAleer, Rockport

Introduction

I am Gordon McAleer and live in Rockport, Maine. Currently I am the Production Manager for Bixby & Company, which is an artisan chocolate making company in Rockland, Maine. My wife, Donna, and our daughter, Kate, are the owners of the company. My professional career was hospital administration, and I served as CEO of hospitals along the line of 40 years in the field.

Read more…

I was in ROTC in college and went right into active Army duty as a Second Lieutenant after graduating in 1966 and served for three years, my last year in a MASH unit in Vietnam. After my military service I earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration on the GI Bill, and am forever grateful for the generosity of Uncle Sam. The Army experience was an excellent training ground for me for launching my career.

My siblings asked me to record some of my Vietnam experiences for sharing with our extended family. I prepared the narrative below in October 2016. The reference to “Nancy” in the text is my older sister.

Narrative for the Family

I thought I would conclude with a couple of stories of my experience in Vietnam. I arrived in country in early May 1968, While not reported in the news , the Tet offensive was winding down, and there were still ”hot spots” of enemy action. I arrived in Cam Ram Bay, spent a couple of days getting oriented and waiting for orders. I was assigned to the 3rd Surgical Hospital (MASH hospital) in Dong Tam in the Mekong Delta and hitched a chopper ride to proceed down country. About half way there, the helicopter started having mechanical difficulties, and the pilot landed at a remote fire base. The fire base was only a couple of acres with concertina wire around the perimeter and sandbags as protection and a handful of infantrymen. Darkness was approaching, and my thoughts were, OK, I will have to tough it up and assist on the line if there is action after nightfall, but I would have to borrow a rifle. I had not yet been assigned a weapon. Luckily the pilot and his crew fixed the problem and lifted off for our destination.

Our hospital was on the headquarters base of the Ninth Division. Our mission was to provide medical services to the Division and some primary care to hamlets of villagers near the base. We were on a branch of the Mekong River and provided services to the Navy swift boats crews that patrolled our section of the Delta. It turns out that John Kerry was treated at our unit when he was seriously wounded in a fire fight. I read this in the New Yorker and realized that he had passed through when I was there. The article told a story of his heroism. Kerry took a bad rap when the politics of his run for the Presidency ran amuck with the swift boat lies.

One of our young doctors took on the project of seeking the sources epidemic TB among the villagers and follow through with direct care. He would leave the perimeter in a jeep and a driver and his medicine bag with no weapon to do his amazing work. He as doing such a good job curing people and “winning the hearts and minds” that the Viet Cong put a bounty on his head. One of the villagers had the courage to alert us that he was in trouble. The Army command quickly removed him from country and assigned him to Japan for the rest of his tour for his own protection.

There was one time when our surgeons operated on an elderly villager. She was visited by an elderly man, who claimed he was her husband. He looked like central casting of Ho Chin Min, rail thin, wispy white bread, and wearing sandals of pieces of tire treads. Interestingly, he had a notebook, and seemed to be jotting down notes. Our unit was next to a 150’ tall communications tower. His actions were suspicious, and we turned him over to the military police. The MP’s interrogated him and released him. That night our unit took direct hits from a rocket attack. The hospital was housed in inflatable Quonset hut type structures, energized by jet engine packs – pretty ingenious. However, the shrapnel from the rockets caused the huts to deflate like a beach ball. It was all hands on deck to get our patients and nursing staff to safety. I must say I was impressed how fast the Army command responded. In a few days the Army engineers arrived with heavy equipment and huge timbers to build protective pyramid like structures over our buildings, with 6 feet of timber and earth on top and on the sides. I am sure the structures are still standing in the Delta.

Nancy, do you remember sending me a five dollar bill for my birthday? I remember this fondly – it was my one piece of contraband and a good luck charm for me. When we departed for Vietnam, we had to forfeit all of our US currency we had with us (to be returned when we came home). US currency had tremendous value on the black market. The currency we used was Monopoly like military script that we could use on base. The scrip did have value on the black market, but not as high as the real stuff. I kept the “Lincoln” in a special hiding place. When I was flying back to the US at the end of my tour, the plane had a four hour refueling stop in Honolulu. We were able to get off the plane and take it easy in the terminal. I used that bill to buy the best drink ever in celebration of returning home, safe and sound!!! A belated thank you, Nancy. This was such a nice gesture that kept me connected with home during my year in Vietnam.

One of my side duties was to be the company commander, in charge of the enlisted troop. In this role I accompanied the hospital commander, a colonel, for pinning purple hearts on our patients. Many of them had lost limbs and were in bad shape. The colonel was a closet alcoholic. On one of our rounds he was drunk at 8 in the morning and had strong alcohol on his breath. I was really appalled with this and could only think of these unfortunate soldiers. So, I reported the incident to my boss, the Executive Officer and a good friend. In two days the higher command relieved the officer, and replaced him with a new commander.

From time to time some Hollywood VIPs visited our unit. The most memorable visit for me was Jimmy Stewart and his wife. I accompanied him on touring the patient units, and he was so kind and comforting with the wounded. I learned later that he was a highly decorate airman during WW2. We had Martha Raye and Phyllis Diller spend time with us. They were real characters and lots of fun. They could drink the best of us under the table in our makeshift officers’ club (a tin roofed hut). Martha Raye put on a helmet and flak jacket to lend a hand during the rocket attack I described above.

Fast forward to a few years ago. Through our friends at West Point, I met a young physician colonel. While chatting I mentioned my service with the 3rd Surgical. His eyes lit up and he shared with me that he wrote a master’s degree thesis on the performance of the MASH units in Vietnam. He reported that the 3rd Surgical broke all records on high survival rates and low infections of the wounded who were brought to our unit and did much to raise the bar on modern emergency medicine. Most of our doctors were drafted and performed admirably. It was heartening to hear this post script and to know that I was part of this history.

History has not been kind to our nation’s involvement in Vietnam, but it is important to honor those who served and remember those who lost their lives in the cause. I remember visiting the Washington Vietnam Memorial right after it was completed to say farewell to the guys I knew, including two classmates at Middlebury. Robert Gates’ best seller memoir, Duty, makes a strong case against the politicians and their folly of resorting to war, without considering the lessons of history and the ramifications of their decisions.