Lt. Peter O. Dixon

My Story

Lt. Peter Dixon USNR

In 1966 I volunteered for Vietnam in place of a friend from flight training. We were both flying the same type of anti-submarine warfare helicopters. His squadron was being decommissioned. He was married with a child and a pregnant wife who was having a really rough time with his new orders to Operation Gamewarden in Vietnam.

He took my place at NAS Quonset Point, RI where I was hunting submarines and I took his orders to Operation Gamewarden where I joined what was to become HAL-3 Seawolves.

To prepare we went through weapons training, hand to hand combat, survival training and SERE all in the San Diego area. When we arrived in country, none of us had ever flown the Huey and we were assigned a two week course with an Army gunship company in Saigon. We left Saigon and went to Vinh Long which was south of Saigon on the Co Chien River pretty much in the middle of the Mekong Delta. The Navy PBRs (patrol boat river) had been operating in the rivers for a year or so but there was no air support after dark. The Army was turning out helo pilots so quickly that serious instrument flying wasn’t part of their syllabus. The Navy anti-submarine pilots flew in the North Atlantic in the Greenland-Iceland-UK Gap (think: The Hunt for Red October). In the winter, sometimes we did not see daylight for several days at a time. We were very good at instrument flying. We just had to become night gunships pilots also.

Our mission in Vietnam was to win the hearts and minds of the people. It was pretty hard to do that in an attack helicopter. We tried very hard to avoid making mistakes. We were a very small operation flying UH-1B gunships in support of heavily armed river patrol boats (PBRs) and the SEALs in Vietnam’s Delta. At the time we had three detachments of two gunships each, with eight pilots and eight gunners. Two of the detachments were land based and one was on a WW2 LSTs that had been converted to a base for a bunch of PBRs and two helos. Virtually all of our flying was in response to the PBRs having stumbled into an ambush or in support of the SEALs. We’d hear “Scramble the Seawolves” and when we were flying off the LSTs, the first helo was in the air in about 3 minutes. Sometimes we had a moon and sometimes it was like flying in a bottle of India Ink. I flew 313 missions and 312 of them were gunfights. I remember many of the missions because the actions and sights were seared into my memory. The mission I remember the most vividly, we never shot a single round with the intention of killing anyone. What I will describe took a total time of perhaps four or five minutes.

We always flew in pairs so that if one of us was not able to return to base under our own power, there was a wingman to cover us until more back up arrived. On very rare occasions we flew as single ship and we never felt comfortable doing it. However on this rare daytime mission we were given orders to fly over the Bassac River to be spotters for the PBRs. Daytime missions didn’t give us a warm fuzzy feeling; we much preferred the cover of darkness. Intel told us that a Viet Cong Battalion was trying to cross the mile wide river south to north. A string of PBRs were drifting down the river spaced about three miles apart and for the first few hours there was no activity. Our fuel depot was about fifteen minutes away in Can Tho, which left us about an hour on station.

Now I have to explain a little about the aircraft we were flying. They were UH-1Bs that we inherited from the Army. Since the Navy didn’t have any in our inventory, the Army was ordered to give us six helicopters for our three detachments. Believe me they weren’t their best birds! Once our guys got to work on them, and with the tremendous help of an Army Warrant Officer named Sam Baggano, we ended up with some really reliable aircraft. Sadly, as with other gunships, we flew them grossly overloaded. Onboard we had four crewmen, personal armor, two armored pilot seats, four flex-mounted M-60s, two hand held M-60s and one spare. The 4 flex guns had a total of 4,800 rounds and each of the two hand held M-60s had a 20MM can filled with 2,000 rounds of 7.62 linked together in a long string. It is unimaginable how talented and absolutely fearless those two door gunners were. There was an M-16 with a Starlight Scope, an M-79 with 40 rounds or so. Each of us had a 45 caliber 1911 sidearm and there were 14 2.75” folding-fin-rockets in two pods. With the very high density altitudes (2,500 ft), a combination of heat and humidity, they would barely hover. Most “hot day” takeoffs required the pilot to slide the helo along the ground, very carefully lift it off and gingerly milk the RPM back once translation lift was acquired. (I’ll cover translational lift a little later.) To put it mildly, they were heavy. VERY, VERY HEAVY! Because of all the ordinance we had onboard, we were also a very lethal package.

With our boats every few miles in the river and gunships patrolling overhead, there was almost no normal traffic on the river. It had all been quiet when we arrived back on station. We had a full bag of fuel and the other ship headed back for refueling. As we crossed the bank of the river, we immediately spotted a small sampan, maybe 12’ long, darting out from a small canal equidistant from two drifting PBRs. He was only a half mile away or so and we’d be over him in 15 seconds.

At this point I have to mention a little bit about my crew complement. I was the plane commander (right seat in a helo) and had been in Vietnam for ten months, only two months to the end of my tour. Up to that point, I had flown 311 missions, all gunfights. My co-pilot was a replacement “new guy” and I don’t think he had even flown at night yet. Sitting behind me was our crew chief. He was a somewhat hardened 1st Class Petty Officer who always chewed on the stub of a cigar. On the left side, my gunner was a 19-year-old, just two years out of high school and a bright, really nice guy. Earlier in our tour, my crew chief had been hit when a bullet came through the cabin and grazed his leg. A 1/16th of an inch higher it would have just gone through the material of his uniform. An inch lower it would have been a very serious wound. He was, needless to say, a little jumpy.

So, here we were with a small sampan right in front of us with my crew chief emphatically saying, “He’s a VC, he’s a VC.” I purposefully turned slightly to the right so that the sampan would pass on the left or gunner’s side of the helo. We were only 20’ or so above the water and we got a really good look at it. There was a little old man with a typical, conical straw hat in the stern running the little outboard as fast as it would go. The cargo was a very light load of wood and under it there was a black cloth covering something in the bottom of the boat. Weapons? If the boat were lower in the water I would have thought so, but it was moving faster than a heavily loaded sampan. My crew chief wasn’t convinced it was nothing and kept proclaiming that we should chew up the little boat and sink him.

The two PBRs were coming in at full speed and I circled around to the left still keeping the sampan away from the crew chief’s line of fire.

I promised I’d cover a little about helicopter aerodynamics and performance.

There are two types of lift: hover lift and translational lift. In hover lift the air goes around and around and if you could see it would remind you of a donut. When you start moving forward you transition to translational lift. The air gets forced down by the blades but then flows out and aft under the aircraft and is much more efficient. Density altitude: During a standard day 29.92 inches of mercury and 59°F the density altitude would be the same as your altitude above sea level. However on very hot humid days, which was pretty much all the time, the density altitude was usually about 2,500’. For a full plane, it was difficult to take off on a dry runway. To come to a hover over water, with the increased spray and higher humidity, was out of the question. It didn’t end well for the only crew I knew who tried that. They were in the Plain of Reeds and just settled into about 3 feet of water. Everyone survived. The chopper wasn’t so fortunate and ended up as spare parts.

I approached the sampan as slowly as I dared and flew by it at about 4’ or 5’ altitude and had my gunner point him back to the PBRs. The old man buried his head so that his hat wouldn’t fly off in the rotor wash but he wouldn’t look up. I waved off the low pass and planned to make another pass. Normally I’d do a quick dog bone and come back but I couldn’t trust my crew chief not to shoot, so we went the long way around. This time I had my gunner shoot some rounds in the water in front of the sampan first and then try to point him back to the PBRs so they could take inspect his little boat to see what he was carrying. No dice. He wouldn’t look up. We waved it off again.

By now we were getting increasingly close to the other bank of the river and an area that was known to be hostile. I’m sure my poor copilot was saying to himself, “this guy is (expletive-deleted) crazy.” I wasn’t too worried about getting hit from my side of the plane because I knew my crew chief would shoot first if anyone popped their head up. Still we were way closer than was comfortable. I told my gunner to boil the water in front of the sampan. So, with his M-60 he fired into the water in front of his bow and if the guy went any further he would run into this caldron of frothy water churned up by the bullets. He stopped. He looked up and saw my gunner point the way back to the PBRs. The little old guy turned his head around to the right, saw the PBRs racing towards us. He turned his head back and with a huge, toothy smile, stained red by betel-nut juice, he spun his little craft around and headed for the nearest PBR.

We resumed our patrol. After a few minutes the PBRs reported that underneath the dark cloth there were no weapons, instead there was the old man’s 9-year-old granddaughter. I was happy to be right and relieved that we hadn’t make a mistake. If that little girl is still alive, she’d be turning 60 this year. I often wonder how she faired during the rest of her life and that stupid war.

I flew one more mission, got injured in a non-combat accident and medevaced back to the US.

Many of those missions I re-play in my head and often wonder how many mistakes I made on other missions. There’s no way I’ll ever know. It bothers me daily.

Lt. Peter O Dixon

HA(L)-3 Seawolves Det #3

Vinh Long, Vietnam 1966-1967