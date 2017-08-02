Phillip Davis

My First Vietnam Draft Physical

1968 was the peak of the Vietnam War draft and the year I graduated with an

engineering degree and received my first order to a draft physical.

Draftees were 25% of American soldiers to serve in Vietnam and 30.4% of those killed. They served their country as they were ordered whether they were supporters or opponents of the war.

Read more…

While I opposed the war, I have had no animus toward anyone who served as I have had no way to know the personal circumstances, pressures and relations of their lives. I also do not fault anyone for the way he dodged the draft of a war that should not have been. Soldiers, enlistees and draftees alike, were not responsible for the war, politicians were. This is how I beat the draft.

I was to appear at the Cambridge Massachusetts City Hall at 6 am and be prepared for a physical and induction into the military, branch unspecified. I prepared by getting training from the New England Resistance (a draft and Vietnam War opposition group) about the physical process, induction procedure, and most importantly, my rights and the procedural rules that the military personnel were required to follow.

I wrongly assumed the physical and induction would be at City Hal and was surprised to find three chartered buses and about 150 other young men roughly evenly divided between blacks and whites. Also surprising, an acquaintance I’ll call “Sandy” who was an important member of the New England Resistance. He was one month from his twenty-sixth birthday (the magic day when the draft was beaten) and his local board was making a last attempt to get him to carry a gun. He hoped to gum up the works, ask lots of provocative questions, and try to persuade the inductees they were being had as cannon fodder and should not show much respect. I volunteered to be his straight man to which he readily agreed and we separated. I went immediately to the front of the line while Sandy melted into the middle of the group.

My straight man act was blown from the start by a very nervous city clerk who had the unpleasant assignment of checking in 150 young men who did not want to be there. I lifted an army recruitment brochure from a pile on her desk and pretended to read it - at length and slowly while 149 others waited. She shouted, “Put it down!” Feigning innocence, I told her there were guys behind me saying awful things about the army and war and I wanted to read the army’s side of the story. “Put it down!” She had apparently heard this before.

When we arrived at the Boston Navy Base we were held on the buses while a colonel flanked by about thirty soldiers lined up facing the buses and a soldier went from bus to bus asking for me. The soldier ordered me out and all others to stay aboard. Then the colonel ordered me to come with him for a talk in his office. Unfortunately for the colonel, I had been taught that all potential inductees were entitled to the same introductory lecture and question period and all questions were required to be answered prior to the actual physical and induction. This lecture and question period was the opportunity to gum up the works and I knew Sandy was prepared with many questions and comments. I refused the colonel’s order reminding him of the lecture regulation. For the next few minutes the colonel and I screamed obscenities at each other in front of his men and the inductees. It seemed a pretty good start gumming up the day.

Finally, I was dismissed and told to take the lecture with the others. Again first in line, I came on a black fellow who was undoubtedly “Sergeant Brown”. He was known within the local draft resistance for being provokable. Getting slugged by a soldier was a way to “fail” your draft physical. There was even a cafe in Cambridge named after Sergeant Brown’s necktie which had been won during an induction melee. I approached the sergeant saying, “You must be Sergeant Brown and you’re to give me a lecture today!” He replied, “No way man. Not me. Not today. You get the colonel.” I got his vibe. He was sick of these inductions and didn’t want anything to do with it. I thanked him respectfully, and moved on to the lecture hall.

Early in the lecture, the colonel became somewhat confused and nervous. I was silent and unpleasant questions were coming from Sandy and others seated far from me. After extolling the glories of the war which would certainly be over soon, the colonel turned the lecture over to a cocky white corporal. He was obnoxious and insulting but clever enough to stay just under the line of infuriating the blacks. The Q & A dragged on without much success; most of the inductees being cowed and resigned to being drafted. The crowd was restive but gradually more irritated at Sandy and the few questioners than with the corporal. We were not going to get a five or more hour delay or an impulsive soldier roughing someone up. I noticed none of the soldiers were wearing name tags and, breaking my silence, demanded the corporal identify himself. (I had learned in Chicago parks during the 1968 Democratic Convention to anticipate violence from men in uniform who had removed their name tags.) He refused and I refused to stop demanding he answer. Another soldier whispered a name in my ear. I ignored the whisper and eventually the corporal gave a name. Then the colonel returned and I demanded he identify the corporal. Reluctantly the colonel responded but was unapologetic when I pointed out his was the third name given and I did not believe any of them.

The colonel’s mendacity and arrogance riled the inductees a bit. A black fellow asked about a race riot the previous month at Long Binh Jail (outside Saigon and known to soldiers as LBJ Ranch). The colonel waxed poetic about race relations in the army, characterized the disturbance as a normal jailhouse fight, and claimed race had nothing to do with it. The black fellow then rose and loudly informed everyone his uncle had been in the race riot. This stirred the inductees but not enough to provoke collective resistance. The colonel ended the lecture and ordered the physicals to begin.

We were told to strip everything but our jockey shorts and line up. I again took the front of the line. We were given a series of simple tests and we peed into the cups. I tried the usual clichés of going left when ordered right, not hearing directions, faking deafness during the hearing test, etc. but provoked no disturbance. Everyone knew these tests meant little.

Then we came to the actual physical. A black guy was pulled from the back of the line and paired with me. We were taken to a large room; perhaps 25 by 40 feet with white walls and floor and not a stick of furniture or medical equipment or even a clipboard in sight, only a doctor in his fifties and a soldier. Painted on the center of the floor were outlines of two pairs of feet. We were told to stand on the outlines which just happened to be so close together that our bare arms rubbed together from shoulder to wrist. It took me a moment to understand and I had no time to warn my partner it was a setup. He was clearly bothered by the naked contact with another man and stood tall and rigid.

The doctor strode right up to his face and barked, “Are you queer? Do you have sex with men? Have you had syphilis, gonorrhea?” He followed with a long list of standard illnesses all of which my partner answered with a nervous “no, no, no”. The doctor then turned to me and began, “Are you queer?” I answered yes to all but easy to disprove conditions like diabetes. On about my tenth disease my partner wilted and I felt him sag down my arm. He understood he’d been had; his masculinity cast in doubt by a cheap trick of foot prints on the floor and rapid fire questioning that caused him to assert his manhood and health. The doctor had to prove I was healthy.

Being at the front of the line, I did not see if the same homophobic ruse was pulled on the following pairs. But why else were footprints the only decoration in the room; why two young men at a time; why the footprints so close together that naked arms had to rub; why else the first question about homosexuality at a time when everyone was in the closet or homophobic; why else ask one young man while he was forced to touch another; why no actual physical, just questions?

Shortly after the “physical”, Sandy and I were separated from the inductees, handed subway tokens, and told to get out as we would be called again in the near future. Being so close to the magic twenty-six Sandy was home free. He had “failed his physical” by consuming only large quantities of coffee and egg white for three days. His blood pressure and pulse rate were sky high and albumin showed in his urine. The army was not prepared to hold him long enough to see if these would go down. I hired a lawyer who patiently thread me through a loophole til twenty-six. Meanwhile, every time a congressman’s son wanted to beat the draft a new loophole was written quietly into law and 10,000 other young men jumped through, young men with assets and some savvy, not Cambridge blacks and poor whites.

Vietnam was the last spasm of white nations trying to keep colonies of dark skinned peoples. The U.S., on the pretext of anticommunism, took up France’s war against colonial rebellion. I remember the footprints and rubbing shoulders, the lies of the colonel, lies of his men, and my own lies as symbols of Vietnam and other wars. The Gulf of Tonkin “attack” a lie about tiny patrol boats, “Remember the Maine” a lie about a coal bin methane explosion, the Lusitania a lie about a gun runner, and Iraq’s “weapons of mass destruction” just another lie. 58,220 Americans and over 2,000,000 Vietnamese died.