Phillip Jones

During the summer of 1967, cities in the U.S. were simmering, the war was evolving and the draft boards were cranking out new soldiers. I was due to go meet my draft board in order to be bundled into a new batch of draftees. Just before that appointment, rioting broke out in Detroit. It was July, close to my birthday and I had been working in Detroit, living in Detroit. My job site was at the youth detention center a multi floor junior jail.

My job was with the reception center for juveniles who had done enough really bad things that they had finally been committed to the Boys Training Schools. I had to help determine which school at what level and for what program. It was an interesting job. My draft board was in Ann Arbor where I had grown up. They had sent me the PAPERS. Then the social system in Detroit fell all apart, some might have said, “Went to Hell.”

It didn’t take napalm to make Detroit burn! It burned because of injustice and the war in Vietnam and the draft as well as the racism of that time. The rioting consumed the city and, within a week, it appeared much like a war zone as the current film “Detroit” shows. Entire blocks burned to the ground: a burned block then 10 normal ones followed by a burned out block. This was the picture for 20 miles when crossing Detroit. I saw firemen ducking down in dump trucks to avoid snipers, a tank traveling up Woodward Avenue and heard its 50 calibers being fired from a dozen blocks away. It was war in our own streets.

The smoke cleared and the dust settled in a couple of weeks. My lily white, suburban draft board 60 miles west of Detroit contacted me. They were re-classifying me into the “Critical Skills” group which translates to, “You are not going to Vietnam this year.” A conversation with staff from my board told me that they were scared and wanted me to help keep the lawless rabble in Detroit far from Washtenaw County. I did not go to Vietnam and had some of the distant survivor guilt felt by those at home. In post war years I worked with vets who had been there and were still having trouble. PTSD was just then coming into focus for the health professionals. Sadly, we all know more about it now. Effects of war always trickle down to us all, even the youngest child with a G.I. Joe action figure in a sandbox somewhere.