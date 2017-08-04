Hello Dolly!

July 17 to August 3

Maine State Music Theatre

/cbf98d9ce7 Hello Dolly!, the blockbuster Broadway hit, is coming to Brunswick! Bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history, the musical is being presented by the Maine State Music Theater and you know that means it will be a very special series of performances!

Join in the fun and watch the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi (a strong-willed matchmaker), as she travels to New York to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. The show’s memorable songs include "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Hello, Dolly!," "Elegance," and "It Only Takes a Moment."

The production runs from July 17th to August 3rd with performances taking place at Bowdoin College's Pickard Theater. For complete details on Hello Dolly!, purchasing tickets, and the entire Maine State Music Theatre summer season, please visit MSMT.ORG, or give them a call at 207-725-8769 to secure tickets.