Jim Shaffer, Cape Elizabeth

This is a sad story about a hero who didn’t come back alive — my brother, Bruce Shaffer, a helicopter pilot in Chu Lai, Vietnam, who saved many lives, but lost his own. His body came back with a Silver Star on his chest.

He so loved flying that he chose to get his own private pilot’s license before enlisting. He hoped his fixed wing private license would enable him to fly fixed wing in the military. Nope! The army needed helicopter pilots, and off he was sent to helicopter flight school. He apparently was really good at flying anything. He graduated top of his class and qualified for the Cobra gun ship, then the army’s most sophisticated – and deadly - helicopter.

But he didn’t want to kill people; he wanted to save people. So as he deployed to Vietnam, he aspired to flying medical evacuation in a UH1-B “Huey.” But it turned out not to be so simple to save people. He learned that to save “good guys,” sometimes he had to kill “bad guys.” According to one of his co-pilots, he was really skilled at both. But as his brother, I knew that he was VERY troubled with having to kill. This was a change of plans, but he did what he was called upon to do, as do so many soldiers.

He was twice awarded the Air Medal with the “V” device for “Heroism involving aerial combat support operations.” This same decoration had 38 oak leaf clusters for “repeated meritorious achievement in ground operations.” To the story of his Silver Star, on March 19, 1969, he heard of another helicopter crew that had been downed in enemy territory. He immediately flew to the area, teamed up with another helicopter, and made repeated passes over the crash site, placing suppressive fire on the enemy as they searched for survivors. With no signs of life or communication from the downed ship, he prepared to abort the operation when one of his crewmen observed what appeared to be a strobe light coming from the frame of the downed craft. Taking command of the situation, he descended through a hail of enemy fire and landed near the disabled ship. Despite the heavy volumes of hostile fire directed at his ship, he loaded the survivors and lifted out. The military record states “Through his timely actions and outstanding flying ability, he was largely responsible for the success of the extraction and saved the lives of the entire crew.” When he returned from his mission, his superiors immediately awarded him with the Silver Star. When a medal was presented in this fashion it was called an “impact award,” with the paperwork to follow. That day was his 22nd birthday. Nine days later, my brother, my only sibling, lost his life.

His body came back faster than his final letter. Troublingly, in that letter he questioned the value of the war. His words were something to the effect of, “If I don’t make it back, I can’t assure you that I will have died for a worthy cause.” This read by an intensely grieving family!

Attached are two army documents attesting to his actions and awards. I have his medals, framed along with his picture, in my home office. I remember him every day. Tears come easily. I’ve never stopped grieving. He was a beautiful man.

