Peter Alexander, Etna

I registered for the draft at age 14 and pushed my draft and was drafted March 9, 1969 into the U.S. Army. I completed basic and advanced training and volunteered for Vietnam service. I arrived on Can Tho Airfield

I was a Supply Specialist/Armorer with the 171 Assault Aviation Support Unit in the Mekong Delta (90 miles south of Saigon). I spent most of my time providing supplies and weapons to soldiers in the unit. A significant amount of my time was spent on guard duty, protecting the Cobra and Huey gunships, as well as Chinooks helicopters. I spent many nights and some days sitting in a bunker on the parameter of the airfield. The airbase received frequent mortal and rocket attacks, usually at night. Occasionally, we would issue M-16’s to every available soldier and the Commanding Officer would line us up along the airfield in the pitch dark and we would walk from one end to the other in search of VietCong who infiltrated the airfield and would attempt to blow up the airships.

As a young guy I knew very little about the war. While in the military, I was influenced by guys who were anti-war. When I left the military, I met a Vietnam veteran in Philadelphia who was passing out anti-war literature and we talked. He invited me to join the Vietnam Veteran’s Against the War, which I did and along with a team of Philadelphia VVAW members we planned and conducted anti-war actions throughout the Philadelphia area for a number of years.

In April 1971, I joined 2,500 Vietnam veterans in Washington, D.C. for an encampment (Dewey Canyon III) on the Mall for a month prior to the May Day demonstrations. We conducted anti-war actions throughout the D.C. area and suburbs. John Kerry, current Senator and former New York Coordinator of the VVAW and National Co-coordinator of the Dewey Canyon III, encouraged the gathering to return our service metals to Congress, so we marched to the fence surrounding the Capital building and a one by one all 2,500 Vietnam veterans threw our service metals over the fence. Most making brief statements, such as these metals were not awarded in honor and there was no honor in this war along with many anti-war statements.

We marched to the Arlington Cemetery and found the gates closed and guards refusing to allow us in, so we discuss the situation and all agreed that if the gates were no opened and allow us to pay our respects to our fallen brothers and sisters, we would tear down the gates. The gates were opens and we marched in silently. When we were all within the cemetery we knelt and placed fights in the air, some prayed, some cried, many suffered terrible memories, focusing on our lost soldiers and all showed our respect to the fallen soldiers. According to some, America lost the war and over 56,000 citizens died and tens of thousands of wounded physically and/or emotionally. Vietnam lost more than a million our their citizens and the destruction of land and lives for future generations due to the tons of bombs and agency orange sprayed on their lands.

War may not be the answer; however, it is usually a response to aggression and tyranny and an effort to protect liberty and the lives of the innocent..

Years later, I realized that America and our soldiered did not lose the Vietnam War as so many have and continue to say. Brave men fought long hard battles and won every one. The war was lost, as I understood later, by the anti-war movement and the American people who believed the cause was to end the war, rather support liberty in Vietnam.

Of course, like in every war, there are those who profit from the death and destruction of war and those who do wrong and those who do ugly and brutal things. Honorable men and women must not be lumped in with the evil.

I want to thank the medics and the nurses who attended to the wounded and dying and to the therapists/counselors who have and continue to listen and help men and women let go of some of the pain and heal what can be heals and respect their experiences and parents and siblings and brother and sisters who stood up and support and facilitated healing for so many veterans.

I pray that we will each continue to reach out to the lost and too often forgotten veterans, those who suffer silently and those who just need to hear welcome home. Many thanks to the nurses and other servicewomen who provided medical care for the wounded and dying and logistical support. Many thanks to the wives and the husbands and many thanks to all the parents, siblings and loved one who’s loss and sacrifice we often failed to acknowledge. Thank you for your service and sacrifice.

Finally, I encourage my fellow Americans to respect the diversity of opinions and understanding of the Vietnam War. Listen to each other and allow each other to share experiences and most importantly, share the fact that (evidence) without the emotion or political agendas that have divided us for the past fifty year. God bless you. Thank you dear honorable veterans for your service and for your sacrifice and the sacrifice of parents, siblings and loved one throughout the nation . May we continue to heal. May your homes and heart be filled with love, joy and peace. May Americans and people around the world practice peace. I offer peace to people of good will…and trust that we will seek, support and defend truth and liberty.