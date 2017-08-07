J. E. “Gene” Foster, Arundel

Vietnam – from old memories come new memories.

It was late 1990’s. I was on assignment in D.C. – close to the end of my 30+ year Navy career.

One afternoon we wrapped-up early. I decided I would visit the Vietnam Memorial – The Wall. I hadn’t been but always meant to. I changed into civvies and went.

On a cloudy weekday mid-afternoon there weren’t too many people there. I didn’t have anything specific in mind; just wanted to look at it. May see what others had brought to the Wall and left behind. Maybe I’d look for a couple names.

At some point, a small DC tour bus stopped along Henry Bacon Drive. Folks got out, looked around, took pictures, some came near, gazing at the Wall.

Not long after they arrived, I noticed a woman standing near me – looking. About my age. She approached; then in broken English asked, “Do you know any?”

I nodded.

Looking at the wall’s expanse, she went on, “It would be nice if we had a wall, too?”

I wasn’t sure about her accent so I asked.

“Russian,” she said. “I am Inga.”

“I am Gene.” My thoughts began to race – back decades – back to the late ‘60’s – back to Vietnam.

I remember our ship being bombarded by North Vietnamese shore battery. Shells came close. I knew what those shells did to the Turner Joy (DD951) and the Edson (DD946). I remember watching Phantom sorties being catapulted off aircraft carriers. I didn’t count them but others did. They’d cite the number of takeoffs and the number returning. Sometimes those numbers didn’t match. I remember those long days when our ship was shadowed by a Russian intel ship. I remember wondering what they (Russian intel ship) thought when we watched (mostly) the USS Forrestal burn.

Did this woman know any Russians who provided weapons to the Viet Cong that were used against us – against friends. Were they involved torturing/interrogating American POW’s in Hanoi?

I remembered how much I detested Jane Fonda – and people like her. Thoughts were spinning in my head.

I came back the present as I noticed this Russian woman seemed to be waiting for my response. “You mean a wall like this – in Russia?” I asked.

“Yes.”

Now it was her turn for thoughts to race. Just in her eyes, I sensed she was someplace else; someplace she didn’t often go; someplace she wished she didn’t have to go.

I understood. I waited.

Before long our eyes met again, “We should have a wall like this,” she said.

While I was pondering for what conflict it would have been dedicated to, she went on, “For Afghanistan we should have a wall.”

Yes, in a way, that was Russia’s ‘Vietnam’. “Afghanistan,” I said. “Of course. It makes sense.”

Silence again as she looked back at the names on the Wall. The setting sun came out from behind some clouds behind us; our shadows were side by side on the Wall. She was looking at our shadows.

A stark realization came over me but I couldn’t put it in words. She must be thinking about names for her wall. What should I say? How would I say it?

And it was my turn to break the silence. “And on your wall, your Afghanistan wall . .”

Stopping me mid-sentence, she said, “Viktor, my husband. And a brother, Albert. They would be there.”

Wow. “I’m sorry.” I offered.

About then a horn tooted, time for her to get back to the tour bus. As we parted, I said, “Our conversation, it means a lot to me.”

Looking back and half turning, she said, “To me as well; we’re really not that different.”

I watched her walk back to the tour bus. My thoughts began to race again – but this time in a different orbit. I wondered how many times has she longed for a place in Russia like our Vietnam Memorial? Has she a grudge against our CIA & Taliban for torturing Russian POWs? Does she wonder now if I were somehow involved with providing weapons to the Taliban that were used against Russian troops – against her husband, against her brother . . . . .

I’ll never know the answers to those questions, just like I’ll never know the answers to those same questions I have. What I do remember was her parting words, “We’re really not that different.”

We’re not that different because, in one way or another, we’re all connected. Sometimes because of differences we see between each other but other times in spite of those differences. As divisive as war is, on a personal level, over time, the differences fade.

After 50 years, I still think about Vietnam. Now, after almost 20 years, I remember that brief encounter at the Wall. I’ve never been back. But I won’t forget. Now I have those memories as well. We’re not all that different.