Ron Bancroft

My memories of Vietnam are from the Gulf of Tonkin. Most of the summer and fall of 1970 my destroyer, the USS Robison (DDG-7), operated in the Gulf off both South and North Vietnam supporting the two aircraft carriers that the Navy had positioned in the Gulf that summer. I was the Operations Officer responsible for planning and coordinating all of the ship’s assignments in the war zone.

Read more…

For the most part our war was pretty quiet. We were well protected by the fact that the US had total air superiority. Most days we trailed the carriers to provide pilot rescue support from the steady air operations, mostly aerial bombardment of North Vietnam and its supply lines to the south.

But even on the few occasions a pilot went down to enemy fire or over a “cold cat” (cold cat being a malfunction of the steam catapults which boosted the planes on take-off. Without the boost the planets toppled into the water), the carrier’s rescue helicopters would be on the scene before we could get there.

The brunt of the hot war in the Gulf was the Navy pilots’ war. They were flying sortees every day. They had plenty of challenges and danger. They were under fire on most missions and after had to return to the carrier after dark. Landing at night was, my pilot friends told me, scarier than any of their missions.

For us on the destroyers, while we did not feel in danger, the routine was testing. We operated continuously supporting the carrier by day and then often doing night underway refueling and replenishing from Navy oilers and supply ships.

No one got much sleep. We all looked forward to the infrequent port calls, most often in the Philippines or Sasebo in Japan. Our six months in the war zone did bring all of us on the ship closer together. Everyone had a job to do, usually several jobs to do. We recognized that we were good at the operations we participated in. There was pride of accomplishment, even though it wasn’t like the pilots or our Marine friends who were slogging it out on the ground and with whom we had occasional contact when we provided gunfire support to their combat operations.

There was little grumbling and certainly no “anti-war” sentiment. Some of us officers felt that the war was not going well but we never questioned our being there.

We were back in our homeport of San Diego for Christmas. We felt good about our experience. We came back better sailors, better at our profession. Being in San Diego, a big Navy town, we came back to cheers, not protests.

Subsequently I have read many of the books written about Vietnam. The most powerful was Matterhorn, by Karl Marlantes. Marlantes was a Maine Lieutenant involved in significant combat in the Central Highlands. His book is vivid in capturing the frustrations, the fears, and also the exhilaration of combat.

Many of us felt we were fighting to stop communist expansion in Southeast Asia, but somehow the mission went very wrong and we didn’t know how. At its height the US had over 500,000 soldiers in Vietnam.

By the time of “Vietnamization”, Nixon’s term for pulling our troops out, more than 50,000 Americans were dead, including 15 of my Naval Academy classmates.

Today it is hard to frame the Vietnam conflict. I am sure today’s generation knows little of the struggle. Vietnam is now a tourist destination for Vietnam vets. We marvel at the beauty of the country, at the welcome of its people. Vietnam survived and has prospered, quite surprisingly. Most of us who served in the area during the war did our job, but it was the wrong job at the wrong time in the wrong place. We can only hope we learned from our mistakes.