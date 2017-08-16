Lynn Robbins

My Vietnam Story:

I was the wife of a helicopter pilot. The violence of war playing out on TV was horrific. By 1967 most people I knew — at least those who watched the evening news — had concluded that the Vietnam War was as senseless as it was dangerous. Eighteen-year-olds were drafted right out of high school and all soldiers were dying at an alarming rate in Southeast Asia.

To sustain their own sanity, those who had to go stuffed their fear and had to trust the premise that the superior power of the US military would surely prevail. They taught us the meaning of PTSD. Those who refused to go had no choice but to escape to Canada.

Everyone was getting tired of the long drawn-out conflict and mounting casualties. Politicians demanded change. People were marching in the streets. We not only had a civil rights movement mobilizing people who were fed up with inequality, we had an anti-war movement. Soldiers who survived the war were being snubbed in the streets, as if they were war criminals.

My soldier was not what I would call war material. He was a gentle soul, a teacher to be, a lover of the sea. Later he would be a serious sort, happiest when he was whittling images of the creatures he loved from a piece of wood.

We met at the state university on a blind date in the spring of 1965. He was about to graduate, and I was just starting out. He had joined ROTC to help pay his way through college. We both knew that meant that when he graduated, he would also be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the infantry. Short of a miracle, he would have to go to Vietnam.

In 1966, after a brief deferral, my then-fiancé began active duty. After basic training, he was accepted to helicopter flight school, which would extend his training time in the states, and land him in what he believed was a safer MOS (military occupational specialty).

Against my parents’ wishes, he flew home one weekend in June 1967, and we were married. A day later I joined him at flight school for the summer months, until returning to college for my senior year.

Living with a soldier in training gave me a new perspective on what it meant to marry into the military. Helping him practice check lists and hearing the whirr of helicopters fly over the park each day reminded me that he would be in harm’s way very soon.

I quickly learned that being an Army wife carried a special measure of responsibility. The women I met in Texas were all focused on one thing: keeping their husbands in tiptop shape, whatever that meant. Above all, an Army wife couldn’t add to his worry, nor could she complain. And once he went to war, she must write him encouraging words every day.

I also learned that if a wife became anxious, needy, or worse yet, sick, while her soldier was in a combat zone, she would distract him and put him at greater risk. I must never become a distraction from the focus he needed to do his job.

In the military culture, soldiers stayed focused on ways to kill “Charlie” (the code name for the enemy). War, after all, is straightforward: “kill” or “be killed”.

We were told that most of the helicopter deaths in Vietnam weren’t from enemy action. Instead many choppers went down because a crew member screwed up, inadvertently activating a grenade or misusing his gun and setting off the explosives they carried.

When a helicopter burned from any reason, the fire was extra hot, because they were built from light-weight magnesium and carried 1200 pounds of fuel. A crash was most certainly fatal for everyone on board. At Fort Wolters, I heard, too many times, a soldier bid farewell to a war-bound pilot, with a salute and a big pat on the back: “Don’t crash and burn!” My husband told me that phrase was equivalent to saying to an actor on opening night, “Break a leg”. Dark humor may have served his purpose, but the visual imagery conjured up by “Don’t crash and burn” tore at my gut every time.

During my brief time at that military base, I too was in training. I discovered many rules, even before I read “The Army Wife”, a popular handbook my husband gave me for Christmas, a week before he was shipped out. One of the wives had said the book would help me bear the burden of being a “geographical widow”. But instead, after reading the first five pages, I wondered if I could ever measure up to the standards expected by the military. “The Army Wife” was nothing more than a list of rules, expectations, “tips and taboos”. The take-home message was that an Army Wife was to exist for the sole purpose of supporting her soldier.

From Morale of Army Wives, The Army Wife, Shea and Perle, 1966 “…You are just like every other army wife, if you have spent sleepless nights living through imaginary accidents and emergencies…You aren’t a normal woman if you haven’t worried over many things that have never come to pass. Daylight usually brings relief from these unjustified worries, and, of course, no true Army wife would ever think of admitting them to herself, let alone to her husband. It just isn’t done…a mans’ reflexes at the controls must be instinctive and quick; his judgment must be perfect in an emergency. His mind cannot be disturbed by worry over unpaid bills, the tension of making it home for a party…or news phoned him by an unthinking wife that Butch fell out of the tree house and broke his arm. The arm will heal, but a mistake in judgment on the part of the husband may claim several lives. To do his best he must have a congenial happy home life. Your greatest test will come when you must bid him Godspeed when duty takes him to the battle area. It will take every bit of courage you can muster to do this with a dry eye, but this you must do!”

I had grown up in a no-talk family, so I knew how to stuff my feelings and conform to rules that didn’t make sense. It seemed like the military expected the same. Of course, I would support my husband, with my understanding and my love. But how could I go an entire year without sharing my ups and downs with the only one who ever listened?

Ultimately his safety was all that mattered. I would do my best to follow the rules. I never let on how unprepared I was for his absence.

Sadly, I didn’t cope well with his deployment from the start, even though, on the very first day, my minister helped me find other military wives who lived in the community. We formed a support group at the church. However, when one of the women lost her husband just before I was to fly to Hawaii for R&R, attending the military funeral felt too much like a practice run. Would my soldier be next?

Halfway through his tour, upon our separate departures from R&R, I suffered the last straw. I couldn’t bear what I feared would be our last good-bye.

A few weeks later, I ended up in the hospital with a nervous breakdown. Ironically at the very time I was crumbling, my husband was flying a particularly dangerous mission during what would later be known as the second Tet offensive of 1968. Due to my illness, my husband was brought home and reassigned to the states. We settled at Fort Devens, had a child, and finally left military life behind in August 1969, settling in my husband’s home town.

The Vietnam War and its consequences changed everything. For nearly a lifetime, we each found ways to bury the pain of illness and loss. We adjusted our expectations, raised a family, and completed our careers. We kept busy.

This year we celebrated 50 years of marriage. We consider ourselves very lucky to have a loving family and good health. I have started writing the story of my life. Now, thanks to opportunities such as the My Story project, we are finally sharing our memories, and beginning to heal.