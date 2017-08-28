Dan Larson, Sedgwick

It was a prime example of how all the oxygen could be sucked out of the room: at the time, nothing compared to the war in Viet Nam. Especially if you were young. Even more, if you were a young man of draft age. It could not be wished away or ignored. It was the life and death consideration of a generation.

Consider the environment when the March on the Pentagon took place in the fall of 1967. The event was later written into a bloviating book by Norman Mailer entitled, “Armies of the Night.” I was there, though, on that march, pretending to be a news photographer in my borrowed bush jacket, walking backwards across the Memorial Bridge, taking pictures back at the front of the march led by Norman Mailer and Robert Lowell and Dr. Benjamin Spock, among other anti-war luminaries. They were all singing songs like “We Shall Overcome” as they crossed Memorial Bridge, away from Lincoln’s Memorial and toward the Pentagon and the promised ”confrontation with the war makers.” I was there to observe history, up close and personal.

That was the day the famous photograph was taken of a demonstrator at the Pentagon putting a flower in the end of a National Guardsman’s rifle as they faced each other. Indeed, the entire country seemed to be split between sides, facing off against each other, and much of that divide was along generational lines.

Those were the days of the assertive American flag car decals and lapel pins; of bumper stickers that said, “America: love it or leave it;” of groups like the Students for a Democratic Society that helped swell memberships in countervailing groups like the John Birch Society and the National Rifle Association; and Chicago Mayor Richard Daley calling out the National Guard to protect the Democratic National Convention against anti-war protestors.

My brush with history and the Viet Nam War became much more up close and personal when I was drafted in the summer of 1969. I had transferred from a school with a two semester term to one with a three quarters term. That meant I was entirely out of college in January and February – which meant I lost my student deferment – which meant I received a draft notice after my spring quarter. This was not my original plan.

I basically had two choices: allow myself to be drafted, sent wherever the powers-that-be wanted to send me – and into whatever service had the greatest need – or enlist and try to (at least in part) steer the vehicle I was riding in. The second choice seemed like a no-brainer and I signed up for Army Officer Candidate School (OCS) and a three-year obligation. No- brainer, indeed. I had absolutely no idea what I had obligated myself for. Just how clueless I was is demonstrated by what I chose to read on the plane flying in to Fort Ord, California to begin basic training: Evelyn Waugh’s “Officers and Gentlemen” about an idealistic, slightly daffy Englishman’s World War II experience, mostly out of harm’s way.

At the time, the protocol was for two months of basic training, two more of infantry training and, assuming success, four months of OCS. Basic training – we were all addressed as “trainees” in a somewhat derogatory fashion – covered everything from how to disassemble a rifle to how to brush one’s teeth. Basic training introduced the unwelcome and radically invasive regulation military haircut; instruction on how to march, salute, and stand at attention; learning what it is like to exercise ten hours a day as well as the giddy sensation of being in remarkably good shape; discovering how genuinely unpleasant drill sergeants could be and forming rare friendships – in my case, one that has lasted my lifetime.

Having survived basic training, my next assignment was infantry training which also marked the beginning of weekend leave. (There was no such coddling in basic.) “Leave” means you can actually “leave” the fort and it was the rare soldier-in-training who did not seize the opportunity enthusiastically. My training company would meet in formation in front of the barracks at mid-day on Saturday, everyone in their unaccustomed civilian clothes with short haircuts and, unless there was a screw-up, everyone was dismissed until 1900 hours (aka 7 pm) Sunday evening.

Such freedom allowed for unaccustomed reflection (or, for some trainees, less exalted pursuits). With luck, one could find a cheap but clean motel room in Monterrey and enjoy the absolute luxury of carpeted floors, a comfortable and roomy bed, a private shower and a sleep undisturbed by 60 or 70 other soldiers sharing the same room. It was a time to read, enjoy a real restaurant meal and even a cigar from my precious stache in the one square foot of personal space the Army granted me.

I wrote letters and kept a journal and began to seriously reflect on the course I had chosen. It was increasingly disturbing. For example, the drill sergeants repeatedly yelled “kill” at the trainees to get us to lunge more aggressively at a canvas target with bayonets fixed to our rifles. It had the opposite effect on me: not only was I not working up much blood lust, I began to seriously question whether I was cut out for this line of work. Having signed up for OCS, not only would I have to get in the right mindset myself, I would have to do the same – to persuade and inspire – the soldiers under my command. This was a serious consideration.

It was during weekend leaves – when I got some distance and perspective on my training – that my chosen course in the military seemed increasingly at odds with my personal values and beliefs. I went to see the Protestant chaplain, who pooh-poohed my concerns. However, word was that the Jewish chaplain was reportedly a much better listener. At the end of my visit with him, he suggested I consider applying for conscientious objector status. I did some research in the library to learn more about becoming a C.O. The Quakers had paved the way with a helpful handbook aimed directly at my situation.

It is worth noting that prior to this time and for some years before, I had planned and expected to pursue a political career. My father had been mayor of our town and politics had always fascinated me. JFK’s “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country,” had been a mantra for me. It is part of why I joined the Army in the first place. But I also knew that being a conscientious objector would end any political aspirations I might have. During this period, the country was not divided so much along party lines as along what constituted patriotism. Being a C.O. would make an electoral appeal to those on the other side of the line impossible.

I called my Congressman who was a rare female in the men’s club that was the House of Representatives. (In fact, the word “Congresswoman” does not exist in the law.) She was also a friend of my family’s, basically a “second Mom” while I attended college in Washington, D.C., a good Republican and the mother of one of my good friends from home who, at that time, was a Marine Corps infantry officer in Viet Nam.

Her advice was simple: continue to the end of your infantry training. If you leave the cycle early, she told me, it might appear that you are just trying to get out of an uncomfortable training experience. If, at the end of this time, you still want to apply for C.O status, I will write a letter on your behalf.

So that is what I did. I completed both basic and infantry training, firing over 4,000 rounds of ammunition, becoming a “trained killer” while unexpectedly developing an above-average ability to fire a tripod-mounted machine gun. I was promoted from Private to Private First Class. While my throwing arm, never my strongest suit, prevented me from bringing much glory on myself on the grenade range, I satisfactorily completed my assignment. The problem was, I could not bring myself to believe that I could take a life.

The end of this cycle meant that OCS – in my case, Fort Benning, Georgia – would be the next step. It was at this intersection, then, that I announced to my annoyed commanding officer of my intention to withdraw from OCS and pursue an application for discharge as a conscientious objector. I did this standing at attention, staring at a point about a foot above his head behind him while he sat at his desk scowling at me. There was also an option to apply for non-combatant status and stay in the Army as a cook, clerk, medic or some assignment that did not require carrying a gun – or using it. My decision was to go for no half measures: I genuinely did not want any part of the enterprise. And honestly, I did not think the Army wanted any part of me.

My C.O. application process took an additional five months and I was assigned to be an office clerk in the same infantry company where I had trained. During this time, I worked to be exemplary, keeping my combat boots shined and my fatigue uniform sharply starched and pressed. On occasion I would have to drive my commanding officer out to some far corner of Fort Ord where the company troops were on exercises. These drives were not especially chatty.

There were a number of hurdles to clear on the path to being a C.O. The first was an interview with a psychiatrist. The Army wanted to determine if applying for C.O. status raised questions about one’s sanity. This was mostly pro-forma and, like nearly all my fellow applicants, I passed the mental test. On the other hand, there was another soldier going through the same process as I was who was also approved and, two weeks later, committed suicide.

The next hurdle was considerably more demanding. I met with a representative of the Judge Advocate General’s corps (or JAG, for short) to determine whether my ten-page application conformed to the absolute letter of the law. Part of the application addressed these legal issues and the Quaker handbook was invaluable. I passed the test. Curiously, the JAG officer who reviewed my case was Donald Segretti, later part of President Nixon’s efforts regarding Watergate.

The final major hurdle was getting the approval – or disapproval – of a chaplain. One could not apply for C.O. status based on any beliefs other than religious convictions. Several religions, including the Quakers and Roman Catholics, have components of their faiths that could be interpreted as supportive of conscientious objection to war. Unfortunately for me, the Presbyterian faith offered no such safe harbors.

My chaplain was a Mormon, a distinguished older man who was known to be fair but who had no sympathy for C.O. applicants. Over the course of several meetings, he suggested that if I would suspend my application, he would try to get me back into the OCS program. While I tried to honestly consider his offer, I realized that all the work, study and reflection I had poured into this had led me to an objective I truly wanted. Ultimately, he disapproved my application but in a rather gentle way, saying he thought I was actually a conscientious objector before joining the Army. If there was one thing proven convincingly in my application, it was that I had changed my mind while I was in the military.

My application was put together in a three-ring binder and included comments by the psychiatrist, the JAG lawyer and the chaplain, along with about ten personal letters supporting my claim – including a warmly personal one from my Congressman and a frosty, distant one from my Presbyterian minister back home – and then was sent up the chain of command, generating disapprovals from my company commander, the battalion major, the brigade colonel and the commanding General of Fort Ord. Ultimately it went to a review board in Washington, D.C. to decide my fate.

I was honorably discharged from the Army July 31, 1970. At the time, 87% of such applications were denied. There were more approvals for the applications for a non-combatant status. The nine months spent in the Army were among the most profound in my life. It made me realize what was truly important to me and literally forced me to confront the consequences of my convictions. However, it did not prepare me for a second life-changing event: a few years later I would become the son-in-law to an Army general. But that’s another story.