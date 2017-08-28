© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

David Smith, Belfast

Maine Public
Published August 28, 2017 at 3:08 PM EDT

My story is an important part of American History. I took part in the May Day demonstrations in Washington in 1971. The slogan for the Demo was “If the government doesn’t stop the war we’ll stop the government.” The plan was to disrupt the traffic flow in DC so the government could not function. The plan itself did NOT work out. The government was able to clear the streets without a problem and it was business as usual in Washington DC.

Read more...

When it seemed as though the demonstration had been a failure a group of people (a thousand?) sat down on the capital steps and announced that we were going no-where until the war ended.

Bella Abzug and Ron Dellums addressed the group and pleaded for us to stay. It could have been during Dellum’s speech that the Capitol Police showed up with many busses and arrested everyone.

The long and short of it is that Dellums, through the ACLU took the gov. to court. The gov. was found guilty of violating our first amendment rights and we were awarded a monetary settlement.

Tags

Courageous Conversations