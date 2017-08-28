David Smith, Belfast

My story is an important part of American History. I took part in the May Day demonstrations in Washington in 1971. The slogan for the Demo was “If the government doesn’t stop the war we’ll stop the government.” The plan was to disrupt the traffic flow in DC so the government could not function. The plan itself did NOT work out. The government was able to clear the streets without a problem and it was business as usual in Washington DC.

When it seemed as though the demonstration had been a failure a group of people (a thousand?) sat down on the capital steps and announced that we were going no-where until the war ended.

Bella Abzug and Ron Dellums addressed the group and pleaded for us to stay. It could have been during Dellum’s speech that the Capitol Police showed up with many busses and arrested everyone.

The long and short of it is that Dellums, through the ACLU took the gov. to court. The gov. was found guilty of violating our first amendment rights and we were awarded a monetary settlement.