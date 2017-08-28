Karen Meyn

I went to Vietnam in August of 1970, as a tourist (even sent my passport to NYC for a stamp), while my husband was serving in the Air Force in the Mekong delta at Bien Thuy.

I stayed in Saigon with an older women who worked at the air force base. She lived upstairs from a Vietnamese family. I became acquainted with a young Vietnamese woman who worked at the American embassy. I've often wondered what happened to her. Before going to Vietnam, I met up with my husband in Thailand where I purchased some lovely silk cloth. My young Vietnamese friend took me through the alleyways of Saigon on foot to her own dress maker, who made me a national dress of Vietnam out of my Thai silk. I can say the name of this dress, but can't spell it. I still have it, but it doesn't fit. I've never heard of any other military wives going to Vietnam during the engagement there as a tourist. I guess that I could do it because war was never declared?