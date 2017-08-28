© 2021 Maine Public
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Karen Meyn

Maine Public
Published August 28, 2017 at 3:07 PM EDT

I went to Vietnam in August of 1970, as a tourist (even sent my passport to NYC for a stamp), while my husband was serving in the Air Force in the Mekong delta at Bien Thuy.

I stayed in Saigon with an older women who worked at the air force base. She lived upstairs from a Vietnamese family. I became acquainted with a young Vietnamese woman who worked at the American embassy. I've often wondered what happened to her. Before going to Vietnam, I met up with my husband in Thailand where I purchased some lovely silk cloth. My young Vietnamese friend took me through the alleyways of Saigon on foot to her own dress maker, who made me a national dress of Vietnam out of my Thai silk. I can say the name of this dress, but can't spell it. I still have it, but it doesn't fit. I've never heard of any other military wives going to Vietnam during the engagement there as a tourist. I guess that I could do it because war was never declared?

