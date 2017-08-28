Veteran’s Day 1971 Denver Colorado

I was an active participant in The Viet Nam Veterans Against the War; we were refused a Marching Permit for this event.

Public access allowed us to assemble in the park, as were permitted groups. Our plan was to drop in behind the street sweepers, which follow the parade.

As we fell in behind the street sweepers, two large blue Denver County Jail transport busses with screened windows, positioned in a large V shape, stopping us in our tracks. Riot police in full riot gear poured out of the busses, quickly surrounding us. Center to the ‘V’ a table appeared to begin processing arrest paperwork.

Over a bullhorn we were told anyone whose feet stayed on the pavement were to be arrested, those with their feet on the grass were not, at that point, going to be arrested.

Several weeks prior two FBI agents burst into my home when I answered the front door. With an ID badge in my face, backed into a corner of the foyer I was grilled by a running list of unknown names, while the other agent disappeared into my home. They were gone after a search of my domicile.

Presented with the opportunity of Jail on top of a file with the FBI, I decided to return to return the grass, not my proudest moment, nor a wise financial investment of my time .

As a result of a lawsuit arrestees were awarded a $10,000 settlement and their record expunged.

Honorable discharged as Specialist 5th Class, 01/28/1971

Purple Heart, (hand grenade explosion, having confined the shrapnel to my left hand while covering my left face)

Combat Medical Badge

And others