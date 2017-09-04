Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.
Bill Jefferson, Buxton
A clip from Second Time Around, a film I co-produced in 2001-2 about a veteran’s return to Vietnam. This segment focuses on my own arrival at a place where my platoon was ambushed on the morning of January 15, 1969.
The motto of the 1-50th infantry was “Play the Game.”