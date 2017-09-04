Colette Twigg, Falmouth

In 1971 at the age of 9, my dad read an article about metal bracelets that were being made in support of Vietnam POWs and troops MIA. The article talked about Maureen Dunn, wife of Joseph P. Dunn who had been MIA since 1968. My dad had a high school friend (Needham, MA), Charlie Greene, who was a POW, captured in 1968. I ordered a bracelet for each of them and wore them everyday.

In 1973, Charlie Greene came home and in Needham, MA a tree dedication ceremony was held in his honor. I met Charlie Greene and gave him the bracelet I wore with his name. I continued to wear the bracelet for Joseph P. Dunn for years in hopes that someday I could also give him the bracelet that bore his name. I still have that bracelet and though I never met Joseph P. Dunn, I will never forget him and the ultimate sacrifice he gave for his country.