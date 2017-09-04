© 2021 Maine Public
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Colette Twigg, Falmouth

Maine Public
Published September 4, 2017 at 1:53 PM EDT

In 1971 at the age of 9, my dad read an article about metal bracelets that were being made in support of Vietnam POWs and troops MIA. The article talked about Maureen Dunn, wife of Joseph P. Dunn who had been MIA since 1968. My dad had a high school friend (Needham, MA), Charlie Greene, who was a POW, captured in 1968. I ordered a bracelet for each of them and wore them everyday.

In 1973, Charlie Greene came home and in Needham, MA a tree dedication ceremony was held in his honor.  I met Charlie Greene and gave him the bracelet I wore with his name. I continued to wear the bracelet for Joseph P. Dunn for years in hopes that someday I could also give him the bracelet that bore his name. I still have that bracelet and though I never met Joseph P. Dunn, I will never forget him and the ultimate sacrifice he gave for his country.

