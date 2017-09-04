Jean R Goldfine

My daughter, Kim Anh, arrived in Swanville Maine on May 8, 1975. She is Amerasian, her birth mother Vietnamese and her birth father an African American GI. She left Saigon on one of the famous baby lift planes at the end of April. Her birth mother, Nguyen thi Huong, had raised her in the extended family, and Anh was a securely attached, if malnourished, seven year old.

The Amerasian children were not welcome in the new, communist Vietnam. Huong made a courageous decision to send Anh to America for a safer life with more opportunities.

The Amerasians are part of the story of the Vietnam war. Anh and her cohorts have grown up knowing they are part of two worlds. Some have tried to reconnect with their Vietnamese roots, while others just want to be regular Americans. Their journey and experiences should be chronicled along with all the other aspects of the Vietnam war.