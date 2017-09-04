Joe O’Connor

As a loyal Public Radio listener, I have been listening to all the hype about the latest Ken Burns production.

A co-worker said to me a couple of weeks ago, “Joe, you were in Vietnam. Did you hear MPBN is looking for vets to share stories about their experience?”

“I was a combat medic,” I said. “I didn’t have any experiences I’d care to share or anyone would like to hear.”

But my copy of “Experience” arrived today, and I saw the caption on the cover: “There is no single truth in war.” And I knew I had to write because that slogan is wrong. There is a single, ultimate truth. And it’s one you won’t – can’t – publish.

My infantry platoon would go on ambush patrol for a week or ten days, then we would rotate to a patrol base or fire support base while other guys went out. It was still pretty exposed, but nothing like the exposure of being in an ambush position, sleeping on a rice paddy dyke and taking turns standing watch and hoping nothing happened.

So we were “inside the wire.” No need to whisper because it was damn plain where we were. We’d had a rough few days, lost some friends. A half dozen or so guys sitting around in the dark, lit by distant flares, silent except for distant artillery and air strikes, swatting mosquitoes and hating everything except each other. Then someone blurted out, “War is Hell,” and suddenly everyone cracked up. We kept repeating it to each other and laughing and laughing and laughing as with each repetition the absurdity and triteness of that statement became more evident.

Then one of the guys said the truest thing I’ve ever heard:

“War is hell,” he said, “But actual combat is a motherfucker.”

You see the difference? “War is Hell” is rough, manly talk – but still fit to be quoted and printed in decent society. It conveys the notion of rough, manly men doing rough, manly things. Something (for those who remember) John Wayne might have said.

The other word is, I believe, generally considered the worst obscenity one can utter. It is a word that no politician or editorialist or commentator would ever dare write or say. A word that would get you in trouble with the FCC for sure if you ever broadcast it.

Maybe you had to be there, I don’t know. But to me, there is a single truth about war, and it is that while war may be “hell,” actual combat is a motherfucker and nothing else.

(Feel free to not print this. But if you do, don’t you dare censor the word because I would consider it the ultimate disrespect to those of us who were really there.)