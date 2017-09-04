Susan W. Bonis

Our story is truly a love story. Howard, my husband was critically wounded in Vietnam in the mid-sixties. He was medevac’d to St. Albans Naval Hospital, on Long Island, N.Y. I was a Navy Corpsmen station there. We were both engaged to other people at the time.

He was recuperating, and held a door open for me saying” step into my parlor “, I responded “said the spider to the fly”.

A week or so later he asked me out to dinner. I told him no, I was engaged and was going home on leave. He then said, if you’re still engaged when you get back, let me know…food for thought. Needless to say I broke that engagement. Less than a year later we were married.

Howard was medically retired from the Marine Corps, due to his combat related injuries. He returned to school to finish his under grad degree. I earned a degree in Putting Hubby Through… honest. My PHT! He went on to teach high school history, later earned a masters in special education.

When we returned to college life, we did not acknowledge our time in service, too risky, and not a great deal of pride taken in having served at the time

We bought our first home planted our first garden, and buried our dog tags in the center of our garden. Promising each other to raise peaceable children. We had just given birth to our first of four amazing children. All of whom have gone forth, and given back, all of whom have made a difference in this world, and have blessed us with seven loving grandchildren.

After 9/11, when people started thanking those who have served, we began to take pride in our time in service. We did not become bully about it. But Howard wore a M.C.Ret. baseball cap with pride.

We, our family, just buried Howard at Arlington National Cemetery, a beautifully sad day. He finally got the honor, and recognition he deserved. Many never knew how decorated he was. He died of an agent orange related disease…when will we ever learn? He was a proud member of Veterans for Peace.

We had a wonderful life together, he is missed.

This has been a catharsis for me, just the recall alone.