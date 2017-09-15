Start Planning for the Common Ground Fair!

Unity, Maine

September 20 — 22

The Common Ground Country Fair tickets are now on sale and if you purchase them in advance, you’ll reap special savings!!

An estimated 60,000 visitors will attend the Common Ground Country Fair. Many purchase their tickets at the gates when they arrive. While the volunteer ticket-sellers and takers make every effort to move the crowds swiftly through the entrances, the lines can be long. MOFGA encourages those who can purchase their tickets in advance to do so. It will make the visit to the Fair more pleasant. Fairgoers holding Advance Tickets may go directly to the front of the ticket lines.

Tickets are now on sale at retail outlets throughout Maine and online through the Common Ground Fair’s new electronic-ticketing system. Advance admission tickets are available from August 1st-September 15th at the advance price of $10 Adult/$8 Elder. After September 15th, tickets at the gate are $15 Adult/$10 Elder.

Click HERE for all the ticket information as well as locations to purchase tickets in advance (many of these locations sell this year's poster as well!).