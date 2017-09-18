Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

Presenting Voyage to Vietnam: Celebrating the Tet Festival

142 Free Street, Portland

September 30, 2017-January 2018

Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine's newest exhibit, Voyage to Vietnam: Celebrating the Tet Festival. Voyage to Vietnam showcases traditions, customs, and values exemplified by the annual celebration of the Tet Festival, the Vietnamese New Year. Visitors will be welcomed into the exhibit through the New Year gateway and transported to the Tet Festival in modern day Vietnam. The immersive Marketplace experience is the perfect place to select traditional flowers and food items to prepare for the celebration. Back in the Home section of the exhibit, families can pose for interactive family photos, dressing up in customary Ao Dai. Children can try on a giant Lion Dance Mask and engage with the parades, games, and music that allow families to share the festivities with others. It’s perpetually midnight in the Courtyard area of the exhibit where the visitor-created Fireworks burst in the night sky and signal the coming of the New Year! Through this unique, immersive exhibit, families will discover the beauty, sights, and sounds of the Tet Festival and discover the similarities and differences between children’s lives in the U.S. and the lives of children in Vietnam.

Voyage to Vietnam will be in Maine through January, and Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off admission to the exhibit. To take advantage of the discount, please present this downloadable coupon when purchasing exhibit tickets at the museum.

For more information on the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine and the Voyage to Vietnam exhibit, please visit kitetails.org.