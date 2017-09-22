American Graduate Champion: Chris Gaunce

Central Maine Motors Auto Group, based in Waterville, has a strong relationship with Mid-Maine Technical Center, the regional career and technical education school that draws students from seven surrounding high schools. And that relationship has led to steady opportunities for students in the area, both during, and after high school.

Central Maine Motors owner Chris Gaunce saw the importance in nurturing local young people and providing the kind of mentoring and internships that could lead to either careers, or the kind of professional growth that young people often need to take the next step in life. The staff and management of Central Maine Motors back up Gaunce’s determination to encourage these young people by mentoring them on the job.

Central Maine Motors provides work experiences for students in MMTC’s Automotive Technology, Collision Repair Technology, and Mass Media Communications programs, and a number of the school’s graduates have found jobs in the company’s dealerships. Students find opportunities at Central Maine Motors to use their classroom and school-based experiences in real-world settings. Read more about the company's approach here.

This American Graduate Champion video, which will be broadcast nationally on the American Graduate program on Oct. 14, was produced by interns Sydney Orcutt, a senior in the Mass Media program, and Brayden Paine, a graduate of the Mass Media program and now a student in the Communications and New Media Studies program at Southern Maine Community College.

Gaunce is active in the Central Maine Growth Council and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, and has steadily worked to encourage the creation of other internship and mentoring experiences among businesses and organizations in the area.