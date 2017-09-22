American Graduate Champion: Portland Empowered

The mission of Portland Empowered is to help students and parents have their voices heard in Portland’s public high schools, working on the idea that engaged students and families will lead to better schools, and a better education for all.

Portland Empowered takes on multiple initiatives, including helping parents connect with schools through its Parent Engagement Partners program, assisting students in connecting with student government, and working to help under-represented students and families have their voices hear.

Portland Empowered helps students develop leadership skills through its Youth Engagement Partners program. Students work for change in their schools, using their own voices to lead their peers and advocate for improvements to their education, and taking an active role in helping shape their own futures.

Portland Empowered is funded through a grant provided by the Nellie Mae Education Foundation, an organization that aims to promote better schools through student-centered education.