Together In Time: A Story of New England Contra Music and Dance

Published September 26, 2017 at 5:36 PM EDT
Contra dancers in Peterborough, New Hampshire
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., November 2 at 10:00 pm
Sat., November 4 at 11:00 am

Using a wealth of rare archival films, animation, and traditional New England fiddle music, this film tells a 250-year history of an enduring form of community music and dance.

Explore the changing nature of community life through an enduring form of music and dance. The film traces the music’s arrival to New England from the British Isles in the 1750s, to its height in popularity following the American Revolution, to its near extinction and current revitalization in the twentieth century.

Together In Time: A Story of New England Contra Music and Dance was produced by Steve Alves of Hometown Productions.

musiccontra dancedanceNew England