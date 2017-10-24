Gracie Theatre at Husson University presenting Childsplay

Childsplay

The Gracie Theatre at Husson University in Bangor

Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm

Maine Public is a media sponsor of Childsplay in concert at Husson University's Gracie Theatre on Friday, November 17. The over two dozen musicians who comprise Childsplay come from all over the United States and Sweden and include some of the leading virtuosos in traditional and contemporary fiddle music. Childsplay creates vibrant, powerful, and eclectic sounds, with a repertoire that ranges from the lilting beauty of Celtic jigs and airs, to the driving rhythms of hoe-downs from the mountains of the southern United States to the smoky improvisations of jazz. Celebrating 30 years of touring, Childsplay will be bringing their band of 14 fiddlers and 9 all-star instrumentalists, dancers and singers on this tour. All the fiddlers in Childsplay perform on instruments made by violinmaker Bob Childs of Cambridge, Massachusetts. In addition to virtuosic fiddling, ranging from all-Ireland fiddle champions to members of the Boston Symphony, Childsplay features a wide range of outstanding instrumentalists including the exquisite voice of Irish vocalist Karan Casey, a who’s who of fiddlers from the United States and the Celtic world. Casey is known for her many years of touring with Solas and her collaborations with the likes of James Taylor, Bela Fleck and Tim O’Brien. Childsplay.org

Maine Public Members are eligible for special Buy One, Get One 1/2 Price tickets for any seat. To take advantage of the discount, please call 941-7888 or visit gracietheatre.com and use promo code MPBN..