In this live conversation from the Portland Museum of Art in Portland, retired NPR journalist Corey Flintoff and Cuban state TV news anchor Cristina Escobar discuss the differences in news reporting in the U.S. and Cuba and other issues in today's media landscape. Moderated by Maine Public Radio's Keith Shortall.

This story was originally published Oct. 26, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. ET.