Portland Ovations Presents Behzod Abduraimov

Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 pm

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Maine Public is the media sponsor of Portland Ovations Classical Series including a performance by award-winning pianist Behzod Abduraimov, live at Merrill Auditorium on Sunday afternoon, January 7.

Described by The New York Times as the "master of all he surveys," Behzod Abduraimov's captivating performances have established him as one of the forerunners of his generation. Born in Uzbekistan, Abduraimov began to play the piano at the age of five, won the London International Piano Competition at 18, debuted at Carnegie Hall at 25, and now at 27 is an award-winning artist performing with leading orchestras worldwide, including the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, and NHK Symphony. He makes his Ovations debut with a dramatic program of Wagner, Liszt and Prokofiev.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix, select your tickets, and enter the discount code SPONSOR upon checkout. Tickets are also available by calling 207—842—0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the SPONSOR discount). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday.

Please contact the PortTix box office at (207) 842-0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts.