Portland Ovations Presents Roomful of Teeth

Thursday, January 18 at 7:30 pm

Hannaford Hall, Portland

Maine Public is the media sponsor of Portland Ovations Classical Series including Grammy Award-winning vocal octet Roomful of Teeth, live at USM's Hannaford Hall on Thursday evening, January 18.

“Roomful of Teeth is dedicated to mining the expressive potential of the human voice and is perhaps the most currently talked about ensemble today. Their electrifying and “sensually stunning” (The New York Times) repertoire incorporates vocal techniques from all over the world, including Tuvan throat singing, yodeling, Georgian singing, Sardinian cantu a tenore, Hindustani music, and Persian classical singing. Member Caroline Shaw is the youngest winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music for her enigmatic composition Partita for 8 Voices. For their Portland performance, Roomful of Teeth welcomes special guest Pihcintu, Portland’s multicultural children’s choir which has performed nationally, sharing messages of peace and harmony.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix, select your tickets, and enter the discount code SPONSOR upon checkout. Tickets are also available by calling 207—842—0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the SPONSOR discount). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday.

Please contact the PortTix box office at (207) 842-0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts.