Maine Calling Theme Song Search

THANK YOU to all of the musicians, performers and composers out there who submitted some exceptional music! We received over 350 entries and had a very difficult time narrowing down the field to a final selection. Any number of the entries would have represented Maine Calling very well and have given the show an exciting and updated feel.

We are very pleased to announce that we have selected a musical piece submitted by Mike Jandreau.

Mike grew up in Aroostook County, attended the University of Maine, and currently resides in Bangor with his wife, young son, and a cat. He is a graphic designer and web developer currently working at Colby College.

In his spare time, Mike draws, writes music, studies astronomy, and builds a variety of items including guitars and furniture. AND he writes the winning Maine Calling theme song! Congrats to Mike and we hope to debut the new Maine Calling theme song starting this June.