Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., August 9 at 10:30 pm

Sat., August 11 at 11:30 am

Canadian Journalist Brandy Yanchyk explores Canada's Maritime provinces; Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, followed by a trip to Quebec City, where she participates in the annual Winter Carnival.

Visit the Seeing Canada: PEI, New Brunswick & Quebec website.

Produced by Brandy Yanchyk of Brandy Y Productions.