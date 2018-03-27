Penobscot Theatre Presents Flyin' Solo

January 21 — February 7, 2020

Available online penobscottheatre.org

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Penobscot Theatre Company's production of Flyin' Solo, streamed online from January 21 — February 7. These live performances, over the course of two nights, allow you to join in for original stories told with humor and heart. A unique autobiographical theatrical memoir told in the actor's own voice.

The live performances of Flyin' Solo occur over multiple evenings. Upon ticket purchase, you will receive a link to your chosen performance. For more information, please visit penobscottheatre.org.