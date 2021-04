FROM ABOVE is a Maine Public visual series that captures the abundant beauty and natural majesty that makes Maine, Maine. And what better way to catch a glimpse of our surroundings than from the air? We plan on visiting every corner of Maine and taking "aerial snapshots" that celebrate vistas of Maine that may be familiar to many of us and a few that may be entirely new. Enjoy!

