LISTEN: Radiolab's Robert Krulwich Speaks in Bangor

Maine Public brings you an intimate hour with Radiolab's Robert Krulwich, who spoke at the fourth annual Maine Science Festival in Bangor on March 17, 2018. The festival is a celebration of science in Maine for all ages and features a special guest for the headliner event.

Robert talks about his own difficulty with understanding math, chemistry, and other left-brain subjects. However, once he can make sense of them in terms of pictures and metaphors, it all comes together. After the presentation, Maine Public's CEO, Mark Vogelzang, hosts a Q&A session with Robert about Radiolab.

Robert is co-host of Radiolab, WNYC's Peabody Award-winning program about 'big ideas' that is now one of public radio's most popular shows. It is carried on more than 500 radio stations and its podcasts are downloaded over 7 million times each month. "There's nothing like it on the radio," says Ira Glass of This American Life. "It's an act of crazy genius."

You can hear Radiolab Saturdays at noon and Tuesday evenings at 11 p.m. on Maine Public Radio.

Special thanks to Kate Dickerson and the rest of the Maine Science Festival team for hosting the event.

Music in this program comes from Hammock, Inventions, Cassiopeia, and Roddy Nikpour.