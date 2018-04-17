Bill Littlefield LIVE in Portland

Bill Littlefield of Only A Game LIVE

Monday, May 14 at 7:00 pm

USM's Hannaford Hall

88 Bedford Street in Portland

Join Maine Public for an evening with Bill Littlefield from WBUR's Only A Game radio program. Bill will talk about hot topics of the day, looking into pickle ball in Maine, and chatting with the Colby College lumberjack team!

Ticket are free, but must be secured in advance. Click HERE.



Bill will also have his most recent book — Take Me Out — for sale at the end of the show and will meet all attendees.