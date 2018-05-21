Ready to really EXPLORE Maine this summer?

Be sure to take along Maine Public's GUIDE TO ROAD TRIP GAMES 2018 when you are exploring the wonders of Maine this summer!

Maine Public has teamed up with some amazing partners who know a thing or two about road trips — Maine Bureau of Highway Safety and the Maine Turnpike Authority — to create a guide to fun, family games to play while travelling.

We’ve included many of the classic trip games PLUS some very helpful hints to make sure that YOUR summer road trip is as safe as it can be!

Maine Public's "Guide to Road Trip Games" are now only available upon request. Send a note to fun@mainepublic.org or request one by sending us a note at 323 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 and we’ll get one right out to you!

Click HERE download a PDF of Maine Public's Guide to Road Trip Games, Summer 2018 for instant gratification!

Enjoy a safe summer in Maine!