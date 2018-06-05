Lanny Wenthe

The third movement of Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony moves me.

When I was a child, in the early forties our family lived in an apartment in Kew Gardens, NY. Our school bus stop was one block from our building across a main street. Each morning our mother watched from our first floor window as we walked to the bus stop.

We had WQXR on our radio almost all day long. Just after the 8:00am newscast the introduction to the next program was the third movement of Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony. That was our signal to leave for the bus.

I can never hear that symphony without remembering our mother watching us cross the street to catch the school bus.